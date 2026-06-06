White Sox vs. Phillies Lineup: Antonacci Leading Off, Gonzalez, Nishida, Romo Back in Lineup

The Chicago White Sox, after an 8-6 loss, will look to get back in the win column Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies. They will do so with their normal lefty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (33-30) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-29)

Where: Citizens Bank Park

When: 3:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Drew Romo, C

9. Rikuu Nishida, RF

Will Venable is putting out his lefty-heavy lineup today against right-hander Andrew Painter. The only righties in the lineup today are Vargas and Meidroth, mainstays in the lineup.

Antonacci will be leading off today. When leading off, he bats .299 with a .384 on-base percentage. Benintendi will be in the three-hole for the 10th time this season. When in that spot, he is slashing .267/.353/.500 with two home runs.

Gonzalez has had a good start to his MLB career, especially against right-handed pitching. In 12 plate appearances against righties, he is slashing .364/.417/.364 with no extra-base hits on the season. He might have a chance to get his first against Painter, who has struggled in his rookie campaign.

Nishida has been a great addition to the clubhouse culture, but has yet to fully put it together with the bat. In 26 plate appearances, the contact-hitting outfielder is slashing just .200/.200/.200, having yet to walk or get an extra-base hit, something he did with frequency in his minor league career.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber, DH

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, 1B

4. Alec Bohm, 3B

5. Brandon Marsh, LF

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Bryson Stott, 2B

8. Adolis García, RF

9. Justin Crawford, CF

The Phillies will go with their own lefty-heavy lineup against the White Sox. Marsh, who hit a home run lefty-on-lefty against Anthony Kay, will now take his NL-best .332 average to a likely right-hander that will go after Brandon Eisert.

On The Mound...

White Sox - Brandon Eisert, LHP

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Eisert will open the game today against a lefty-heavy top of the Phillies order, featuring Schwarber and Harper. Sean Burke will follow after Eisert, though it remains to be seen how long Eisert will go.

After a rough start to the year, Eisert has a 1.17 ERA in his last seven games.

Phillies - Andrew Painter

It has been a rough start to the season for the former top prospect. Painter in 11 games has a 5.74 ERA, with a 1.52 WHIP.

In his last seven starts, he has struggled to a 6.43 ERA, not winning a game. In his last start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Painter gave up four runs in 3.1 innings with three strikeouts.

If the White Sox are going to get to any pitcher this series, it should be Painter who has struggled mightily this season.



