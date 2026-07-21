3 Catchers the White Sox Should Target After Another Kyle Teel Injury

When Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel injured himself last night during a play at the plate, fans fell silent. They've seen this before. Unfortunately, this is the third different injury Teel has sustained this season, playing just 19 games in the process.

It appeared his cleat got stuck in the dirt and that he turned his left ankle.

He was on the ground for a while, and when he was finally helped up, he couldn't put any weight on that side. While the severity is unknown, there is reason to believe that this could be a long-term injury, and the White Sox need to prepare as if it is.

Chicago catchers have not had positive production at the plate this season between Teel, Edgar Quero, Drew Romo, and Reese McGuire. If it is a short-term injury that doesn't require an IL stint, it may be more prudent for Chicago to roll with Romo and Quero, the latter of whom was recalled Monday night after the fallout.

However, if it is indeed long-term, the White Sox need to look at external options at backstop. Pitching is a bigger need. But if they can acquire a pitcher and a catcher from the same team, even better!

For all intents and purposes, Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman and Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, should they be available, are likely out of Chris Getz's price range.

So, who are some realistic external options for the White Sox at the trade deadline? Let's take a look!

Ryan Jeffers

May 17, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates his solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins drafted Ryan Jeffers in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of North Carolina. He would debut in the 2020 season. In his career, Jeffers has slashed .243/.328/.429 with 76 home runs. While that may not seem like a player worth acquiring, it's a lot better than what the White Sox have internally.

This year, Jeffers has taken it up a notch. While he was injured for a couple of months with a broken hamate bone, he has been excellent when in the lineup this season. In just 42 games, he has accumulated 2.0 bWAR while slashing .288/.401/.540 with eight home runs. That slash line is a career high for him.

Jeffers is a free agent at the end of the season, so if he is acquired, it likely wouldn't cost much. If he can be acquired alongside starter Joe Ryan, that would be even better! Remember, divisional trades are happening much more frequently, so don't count this one out!

Luis Torrens

Jul 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Luis Torrens (13) throws out Kansas City Royals second baseman Tyler Tolbert (not pictured) attempting to bunt for a hit during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torrens has been around for nine seasons between the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs, and New York Mets. While he doesn't provide a strong bat (.226/.288/.350 career slash line), he provides elite defense. According to Baseball Savant, his framing, pop time, and CS above average are all in the 90th percentile or better.

While the last thing fans want is another weak-hitting catcher, he is miles ahead of Quero and Romo defensively.

This would likely happen if the White Sox acquire Mets starter Clay Holmes, whom the team has reportedly had interest in. Torrens is signed through 2028.

Jonah Heim

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) throws to first base for the out during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of the three players I've mentioned, Jonah Heim is the only All-Star and Gold Glove winner. In 2023 with the Texas Rangers, Heim received both honors after hitting 18 home runs with a .755 OPS.

Now on the Athletics, Heim is the backup to star catcher Shea Langeliers and thus expendable. In 42 games, Heim has slashed .230/.275/.439 with eight home runs. If Heim can regain his form from his days with the Rangers, it's possible that the White Sox could strike gold. He will be a free agent after this season.

Again, with how weak their backups have been this year, the White Sox need to consider external options. If they can acquire a solid catcher, even if Teel is back this season, it could go a long way toward a convincing run at the postseason.