After a win to open the series against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Chicago White Sox will try to grab the series. And they will do so with an unconventional approach on the mound.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (58-51) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-45)

Where: Tropicana Field

When: 3:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Tristan Peters, CF

8. Chase Meidroth, 2B

9. Edgar Quero, C

The White Sox will roll out their usual lefty-heavy lineup against right-hander Drew Rasmussen. Sam Antonacci, Munetaka Murakami, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be at the top of the lineup, per usual. Murakami, Vargas, and Montgomery each hit a home run in Friday's victory over these Rays and will look to do damage again.

Montgomery especially needed that home run after a horrible slump that saw him go nearly two weeks without an extra-base hit. In his last seven games, he is slashing .179/.226/.286 with eight strikeouts in 30 plate appearances.

Andrew Benintendi, after also hitting a home run on Friday, is slashing .300/.364/.500 in his last seven games. He will be batting fifth. Tristan Peters has had the biggest slump in this lineup, having just one hit in his last 22 at-bats, slashing .045/.125/.045 with two walks, including a walk-off on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Rays Lineup

1. Yandy Días, DH

2. Chandler Simpson, LF

3. Junior Caminero, 3B

4. Victor Mesa Jr., RF

5. Jonny DeLuca, CF

6. Ryan Vilade, 1B

7. Ben Williamson, 2B

8. Nick Fortes, C

9. Taylor Walls, SS

The Rays will have a righty-heavy order with White Sox left-hander Noah Schultz expected to get the bulk of the action this afternoon. Junior Caminero has been on a tear of late for the Rays, slashing .272/.357/.605 in his last 30 games. Shutting him down will be key for this White Sox pitching staff.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Jordan Hicks, RHP

Jordan Hicks will be opening for the White Sox today for the first time this season. It's a bold move for the flamethrower, but one that could yield great benefits for the White Sox. Having Schultz not face Caminero an extra time could prove incredibly beneficial.

Hicks has allowed only one run in his last 15 appearances and has been one of the best relievers on the team this season. Someone who also has his fair share of starting experience, this shouldn't be too jarring a change for Hicks.

Tampa Bay Rays - Drew Rasmussen, RHP

Drew Rasmussen is a two-time All-Star who is to be taken very seriously. In 20 starts this year, he has a 3.07 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. While he's not walking people, he does give up a good amount of hits. This has resulted in a 3.76 ERA in his last seven starts. The White Sox will have to have the same approach they took against Nick Martinez to win this one. Let's see some more homers!