White Sox vs. Rockies Lineup: No Meidroth Again? Pham Moves Up Order, More

After a resounding win against the Colorado Rockies, the Chicago White Sox will look to continue their hunt for the division title. With a win and a Cleveland loss, they will regain the division lead via the tiebreaker. They will look to take care of business with a righty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (83-77) vs. Colorado Rockies (57-103)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Miguel Vargas, 3B

2. Tommy Pham, DH

3. Randal Grichuk, LF

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Brenton Doyle, CF

6. Kyle Teel, C

7. Sam Antonacci, 2B

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Tristan Peters, RF

Against a left-hander, the White Sox will put out an odd lineup. Miguel Vargas will lead off after a great seven-game stretch with a .320/.455/.600 slash line. Tommy Pham will bat second once again, playing DH. Pham is 3-for-11 in Chicago with one home run. Lefty-killer Randal Grichuk will bat third but play left field because second baseman Chase Meidroth is still out. Grichuk has been on absolute fire in his last 15 games with a .391/.400/.696 slash line.

Munetaka Murakami will bat cleanup and has also been on a torrid pace, with a .280/.438/.680 slash line with three home runs in his last seven games. Brenton Doyle will play center field against a left-hander after slashing .318/.318/.500 in his last seven games

Kyle Teel will be behind the dish after breaking out of a slump of his own. Sam Antonacci will play second base again in place of Meidroth, but will bat seventh against a lefty. He is slashing .348/.385/.391 in his last seven games. Lastly, Luisangel Acuña will play shortstop in place of Colson Montgomery, and Tristan Peters will play right field in place of Braden Montgomery.

Colorado Rockies Lineup

1. Jake McCarthy, LF

2. Cole Carrigg, CF

3. Hunter Goodman, DH

4. TJ Rumfield, 1B

5. Connor Norby, 3B

6. Adael Amador, 2B

7. Mickey Moniak, RF

8. Brett Sullivan, C

9. Ezequiel Tovar, SS

On The Mound...

Sep 9, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin will be on the mound for the White Sox as they look to continue their quest to win the division. Since returning from the injured list after a blister, Martin has given up just two runs in 20.1 innings and will look to continue his excellence against one of the worst lineups in baseball.

Colorado Rockies - Jose Quintana, LHP

The former White Sox lefty Jose Quintana will be on the mound for Colorado. In 10 starts, Quintana has a 5.40 ERA with just 22 strikeouts in 45 innings and 18 walks. The White Sox, despite their oddly constructed lineup, might have a field day against Quintana. Doyle, Grichuk, Pham, and Vargas all have home runs in their career against Quintana.