White Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: Game Time Moved Up, Power in the Bottom Four, More

Let's hope the Chicago White Sox have a short memory, especially with today's game moved up to a 1:10 pm CT first pitch due to inclement weather.

Friday night made for one of their most embarrassing losses of the season, especially when we consider they had their home crowd behind them. Building a 6-run lead early, the South Siders completely blew it in the thick of a tight postseason race. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians took down the Athletics, regaining full control of the AL Central by a full game.

The good news is this young team has been able to rise to the occasion multiple times this season. The bad news is that these next couple of weeks present a whole new kind of challenge. Let's see what they're made of.

Game Info

Who: Detroit Tigers (73-81) at Chicago White Sox (78-76)

Where: Rate Field

When: 1:10 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Medifroth, 2B

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Brenton Doyle, CF

With a righty on the mound, Sam Antonacci will return to his lead-off duties. Kyle Teel will then hit in the two-hole for the sixth time this season. The White Sox are still hoping he can find a groove offensively, as he's hit just .189 on the year so far.

Following Miguel Vargas and a potentially rejuvenated Munetaka Murakami in their normal spots, Andrew Benintendi will return to hit fifth in the DH spot. It's his first start since September 14, when he walked away with three hits and an RBI.

Rounding out the lineup will be Colson Montgomery, Chase Mediroth, Braden Montgomery, and Brenton Doyle. Colson is coming off a pair of hits with 3 RBIs, representing one of his best outings in quite some time. Venable has messed around with this bottom four plenty, so it'll be interesting to see if adding some extra pop to the backend will do the White Sox some good.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS

2. Hao-Yu Lee, 2B

3. Colt Keith, DH

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Dillon Dingler, C

6. Maxx Clark, CF

7. Ben Malgeri, RF

8. Brett Callahan, LF

9. John Peck, SS

On The Mound...

Sep 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke (59) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Sean Burke, RHP

Sean Burke has turned into one of the White Sox' most reliable arms down the stretch of this season ... but that isn't necessarily saying a lot. He has still been pretty up and down at times, and the last two games go to show just that.

On September 8, he lasted just 1.1 innings, giving up a staggering 7 earned runs to the Pirates on eight hits. He proceeded to follow that up with a 5.0-inning performance that held the Guardians to zero runs and only four hits. So ... which version of the righty will show up this afternoon?

Tigers – Jackson Jobe, RHP

The 24-year-old Jackson Jobe is making only his eighth start of the year, but he's been pretty darn solid so far. He has a 3.89 ERA and has held his opponents to 2 runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. Jobe has also allowed just seven hits combined in his previous two starts.

Jobe has a four-seamer that nearly averages 98 mph, and he couples that with a solid slider. With that said, he doesn't necessarily feast on swings and misses. Jobe is more of a ground-ball guy, so the White Sox are going to have to be very selective about which pitches they look to attack.