Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Mets, Royals-Astros, Tigers-White Sox)

There are just nine games on the docket on Thursday, including four afternoon contests.

After another profitable 2-1 night on Wednesday, I’m targeting a pair of road underdogs and a low-scoring game in Houston for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, Sept. 17.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 17

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (+109) at New York Mets

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros UNDER 9 (-118)

Detroit Tigers (-103) at Chicago White Sox

Philadelphia Phillies (+109) at New York Mets

I’m once again fading the Mets as I don’t really understand why they’re favorites tonight. If anything, this game should be closer to a coinflip, so I’ll happily take the Phillies at plus odds.

Aaron Nola has been one of the best pitchers in the second half, and he’s allowed five earned runs in 11 innings against the Mets this season.

Nolan McLean has been great for the Mets, but he just allowed five runs in five innings against the Yankees last time out.

The Phillies got back on track with a 3-0 win last night in Washington, while the Mets got swept by the Orioles to extend their losing streak to four games.

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros UNDER 9 (-118)

There have been six and seven runs in the first two games of this series, and I don’t see these teams getting to double digits tonight.

The Royals finally scored more than three runs in last night’s 5-2 win, but they had scored just four runs in their previous three games. The Astros haven’t been too great either, scoring 15 runs in their last six contests.

Seth Lugo has been solid for Kansas City, and even with the Astros using an opener, I can’t see the Royals scoring more than a few runs.

Detroit Tigers (-103) at Chicago White Sox

It’s a shame that the Tigers sold at the deadline because they could be closer than five games back of a playoff spot in the final weeks of the season.

Detroit saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in Toronto last night, but now send Framber Valdez to the mound. The southpaw hasn’t allowed an earned run in 13 innings across his last two starts.

The White Sox are fighting for their playoff lives in the AL Central, but have lost two in a row and seven of their last nine contests.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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