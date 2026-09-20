White Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It
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The White Sox hope to take the finale of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers. A victory not only would clinch the series but at least maintain their two-game lead for the final wild-card spot. They don't have control of the AL Central at the moment, so they only can control what they can. All they have to do is get into the field, and anything can happen.
Game Info
Who: Detroit Tigers (73-82) at Chicago White Sox (79-76)
Where: Rate Field
When: 1:10 CT start delayed by rain
Watch: CHSN
Listen: WGN 720 AM, 107.9 La Ley
Chicago White Sox Lineup
1. Sam Antonacci, LF
2. Kyle Teel, C
3. Miguel Vargas, 3B
4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B
5. Andrew Benintendi, DH
6. Colson Montgomery, SS
7. Chase Medifroth, 2B
8. Braden Montgomery, RF
9. Brenton Doyle, CF
This is the exact same lineup the Sox ran out Saturday, and it worked. It's the usual lineup with the exception of Tristan Peters remaining a question mark after the injury he suffered while running into the wall near the Rate Field picnic area Friday. Will Venable evidently has decided that being cute with the lineup this tine around isn't ideal, so it's best to just stick with what works.
Detroit Tigers Lineup
1. Kevin McGonigle, DH
2. Gleyber Torres, 2B
3. Hao-Yu Lee, 3B
4. Riley Greene, LF
5. Eduardo Valencia, C
6. Maxx Clark, CF
7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
8. Brett Callahan, RF
9. John Peck, SS
On The Mound...
White Sox – Davis Martin, RHP
September for Davis Martin has looked much like the first two months of the season did. After no one could hit him during that stretch, the next three months were very hard for him.
A subsequent trip to the injured list seems to be just what he needed to get back on track.
Although he still doesn't have a win since June, he has recorded a 1.13 ERA in three September appearances. He has gone at least five innings each time, giving much-needed length to a rotation that hasn't provided it.
Tigers – Troy Melton, RHP
Melton allowed only two runs in his last start, but he only was on the mound for 2.2 innings. Before that, he had given up at least three runs in each of his previous four appearances, and his past six times out have seen him surrender at least five hits. There's an opportunity here for the Sox to really get their offense going.
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After nearly eight years on newspaper night desks, Geoffrey began a lengthy tenure with Fighting Irish Wire to cover Notre Dame athletics for USA TODAY. He continues covering the Irish and other college football stories for The Voice of College Football. He also covers prep sports for the Daily Herald and Chicagoland Soccer, writes about Chicago sports for Da Windy City and helps run Chicago Bulls Confidential. He received a bachelor's degree from North Central College in 2011 and a master's degree from DePaul University in 2016. He hosts a World Series history podcast and hopes to visit every MLB stadium, so far having checked off 20 current ballparks and four demolished ones.Follow gfclark89