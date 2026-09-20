The White Sox hope to take the finale of a four-game series with the Detroit Tigers. A victory not only would clinch the series but at least maintain their two-game lead for the final wild-card spot. They don't have control of the AL Central at the moment, so they only can control what they can. All they have to do is get into the field, and anything can happen.

Game Info

Who: Detroit Tigers (73-82) at Chicago White Sox (79-76)

Where: Rate Field

When: 1:10 CT start delayed by rain

Watch: CHSN

Listen: WGN 720 AM, 107.9 La Ley





Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Kyle Teel, C

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Andrew Benintendi, DH

6. Colson Montgomery, SS

7. Chase Medifroth, 2B

8. Braden Montgomery, RF

9. Brenton Doyle, CF

This is the exact same lineup the Sox ran out Saturday, and it worked. It's the usual lineup with the exception of Tristan Peters remaining a question mark after the injury he suffered while running into the wall near the Rate Field picnic area Friday. Will Venable evidently has decided that being cute with the lineup this tine around isn't ideal, so it's best to just stick with what works.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Kevin McGonigle, DH

2. Gleyber Torres, 2B

3. Hao-Yu Lee, 3B

4. Riley Greene, LF

5. Eduardo Valencia, C

6. Maxx Clark, CF

7. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

8. Brett Callahan, RF

9. John Peck, SS

On The Mound...

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin (65) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White Sox – Davis Martin, RHP

September for Davis Martin has looked much like the first two months of the season did. After no one could hit him during that stretch, the next three months were very hard for him.



A subsequent trip to the injured list seems to be just what he needed to get back on track.

Although he still doesn't have a win since June, he has recorded a 1.13 ERA in three September appearances. He has gone at least five innings each time, giving much-needed length to a rotation that hasn't provided it.

Tigers – Troy Melton, RHP

Melton allowed only two runs in his last start, but he only was on the mound for 2.2 innings. Before that, he had given up at least three runs in each of his previous four appearances, and his past six times out have seen him surrender at least five hits. There's an opportunity here for the Sox to really get their offense going.