Takeaways After White Sox Bounce Back From Ugly Loss Against Tigers

After the worst loss of the season, the Chicago White Sox desperately needed a win over the Detroit Tigers. They would rebound, winning 3-1 on Saturday.

Sean Burke Has Gutsy Start

The White Sox bullpen has been extremely taxed, especially over the last month, throwing the most innings this season of any team in the majors. The White Sox desperately needed starter Sean Burke to have a deep start to save the bullpen. They got it.

In six gutsy innings, Burke gave up five hits, three walks, and one run, striking out five batters. It wasn't always pretty, especially in the sixth inning, but he got the job done and limited runs. In the sixth inning, it looked like Burke was faltering. He had the bases loaded at one point in that inning, but was able to get the Tigers batters out that inning without his best stuff. In fact, a challenge that inning took a run off the board, showing that Brett Callahan swung at a pitch that hit him instead of a wild pitch.

Noah Schultz came in to relieve Burke and had 1.2 shutout innings with four strikeouts. His control and stuff looked solid, based on what we've previously seen from him as a starter. Grant Taylor came in and sealed the deal with 1.1 shutout innings.

Offense Gets Job Done in Key Situations

While they didn't score eight runs like in Friday's game, the White Sox didn't need to. The pitching was good enough that three runs were enough to win it. The White Sox were 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position, manufacturing runs in this game very well.

In the first inning, Miguel Vargas would steal his 20th base of the season and score his 100th run of the season. Vargas made franchise history, becoming the first to hit 30 home runs, 30 doubles, 20 stolen bases, and 100 runs scored in a single season. He has been a revelation for a team that has shocked the baseball world and hit another home run on Saturday as well to extend the lead. Now they just need to get the job done and make the playoffs.

Next Up

The White Sox will attempt to win the series against Detroit on Sunday with Davis Martin on the mound against Troy Melton. Since he returned from a blister, Martin has been solid, giving up just three runs in 16 innings.

The White Sox will need another strong outing from him to help save the bullpen. After a strong start to the year, Melton has struggled with a 4.42 ERA in his last seven games. The White Sox will likely need a better offensive outing to take the series.