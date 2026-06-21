White Sox vs. Tigers Lineup: No Miguel Vargas? No Chase Meidroth at Lead-Off, More

After the Chicago White Sox lost the series against the Detroit Tigers yesterday, they will look to salvage the series with Davis Martin on the mound. And they will do so with a rather abnormal lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (39-36) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-44)

Where: Comerica Park

When: 12:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Andrew Benintendi, DH

3. Colson Montgomery, 3B

4. Chase Meidroth, 2B

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

7. Edgar Quero, C

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

While Will Venable is putting together a lefty-heavy order against Keider Montero.

Things are looking standard with Sam Antonacci leading off once again. Andrew Benintendi has also been on fire lately, so it's not shocking to see him getting rewarded for doing so. In his last seven games, Benintendi is slashing .267/.313/.733 with two home runs.

Colson Montgomery, despite a rough last couple of games, is hitting in the three hole. However, this means that Miguel Vargas is absent from the lineup. Vargas has been nearly unwatchable in his last seven games, slashing .111/.111/.148 with six strikeouts.

Where this lineup totally goes off the rails, though, is putting Chase Meidroth in the cleanup spot. After putting him in the three-hole in Friday's loss, Venable is rewarding Meidroth with the first cleanup start of his career. I'm not sure exactly what Meidroth did to warrant that, given he has a .392 slugging percentage in 2026.

Jacob Gonzalez is back in the lineup and is hoping to put together better at-bats. Gonzalez is 0-for-18 in his last seven games. The Sox will need him to show some signs of life today to get back on track.

Detroit Tigers Lineup

1. Kevin McGonigle, SS

2. Dillon Dingler, C

3. Kerry Carpenter, RF

4. Riley Greene, DH

5. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

6. Colt Keith, 3B

7. James Outman, CF

8. Trei Cruz, LF

9. Zach McKinstry, 2B

The biggest name to watch in this lineup will be Kerry Carpenter, who is 3-for-10 against Martin with a home run. Otherwise, it's a pretty conventional look for the Tigers, with McGonigle, Dingler, Carpenter, Greene, and Torkelson in the first half of the order still.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin | John Jones-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin

After a nightmare outing against the New York Yankees in his last start, Martin will look to rebound against Detroit. Against New York, Martin gave up a season-high nine runs in 3.1 innings. He now has a 3.31 ERA and needs a good start to get back in the American League Cy Young race.

Look for him to get the job done today against Detroit. While they may have stolen the last two outings, Martin should have the stuff to slow down this offense that has the seventh-worst batting average in baseball.

Detroit Tigers - Keider Montero

Montero has pitched to a 3.67 ERA in 73.2 innings this year, a breakout season for the 25-year-old. However, he has a 4.24 ERA in his last seven games. In his previous appearance on June 16, he even came out of the bullpen, pitching just 1.1 innings and giving up an earned run. Look for that to potentially make a difference against the White Sox today.