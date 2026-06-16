White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: Battle of the Aces, Dodging Aaron Judge

After the Chicago White Sox had a shocking series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team will take on the New York Yankees without superstar outfielder Aaron Judge.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (38-32) vs. New York Yankees (43-27)

Where: Yankee Stadium

When: 6:05 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Andrew Benintendi, DH

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Braden Montgomery, RF

6. Chase Meidroth, 2B

7. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

Will Venable is putting out the same lineup as Sunday against the Yankees. This will be a very lefty-heavy lineup (as Venable usually does) against Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole. Per usual, Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Colson Montgomery will be high up.

While the White Sox did struggle offensively for all but one inning on Sunday, that six-run burst was all it took to defeat the Dodgers. The White Sox will hope for a more consistent day from their position players.

Romo's continued presence in the lineup is a bit surprising. He has struggled to a .095/.130/.143 slash line in his last seven games (21 at-bats). In fact, he has struggled to a .602 OPS against right-handers and an .815 OPS against left-handers. This means Venable might be better off putting Edgar Quero in more often until Kyle Teel returns, especially considering Romo's poor defense.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Ben Rice, 1B

2. Cody Bellinger, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Jazz Chislom Jr., 2B

5. Spencer Jones, CF

6. Jose Caballero, RF

7. Ryan McMahon, 3B

8. J.C. Escarra, C

9. Anthony Volpe, SS

Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge has been out since June 2 with a rib injury that will sideline him for an indefinite time. This is a big blow to a Yankees team that relies heavily upon Judge's bat.

However, the Yankees are 7-4 without the three-time MVP, so this will still be another big challenge for Chicago.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin

Chicago's ace will be on the mound for what should be an exciting pitchers' duel. Martin is 9-2 with a 2.41 ERA this season. In his last start, Martin pitched six shutout innings against the Atlanta Braves, outdoing Chris Sale.

If anyone on this roster is destined for an All-Star appearance, it would be Martin. He has been lights out since the start of the year, finding success with his deep arsenal of pitches. The veteran has also done a fantastic job limiting his walks, carrying just a 5.4 walk rate, which has him in the 91st percentile of MLB arms.

New York Yankees - Gerrit Cole

Cole has been off to a blistering start since he returned from injury in late May. In four starts, Cole has pitched to a 2.45 ERA. Almost as if he never left! Cole had not pitched since 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The White Sox will need to be on their A-game if they are to win this pitchers duel.