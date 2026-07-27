White Sox vs. Yankees Lineup: Grichuk Leading Off? Colson Montgomery Update, More

After a blowout win to salvage their series against the Houston Astros, the Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees for a four-game set at Rate Field.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (55-49) vs. New York Yankees (59-46)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Randal Grichuk, LF

2. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, DH

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Everson Pereira, CF

8. Edgar Quero, C

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

Will Venable will roll out a righty-heavy lineup against left-handed starter Max Fried. Lefty-killer Randal Grichuk will be leading off and playing left field, while Sam Antonacci will get the day off. Grichuk has had 16 at-bats against Fried, batting .313 against the left-hander.

Munetaka Murakami and Miguel Vargas will be high up in the lineup, per usual. After a second time fouling a ball off his shin, Colson Montgomery is back in the lineup. However, he will be DH'ing instead of playing shortstop. Montgomery is 2-for-3 lifetime against Fried.

Everson Pereira, in his first game back from injury, will be batting seventh and playing center field in place of Tristan Peters. Edgar Quero, who has hit the ball hard since his return from Triple-A, will be catching. Luisangel Acuña will be playing shortstop instead of Montgomery.

It's an interesting lineup for Venable, but a good one, nonetheless.

New York Yankees Lineup

1. Max Schuemann, LF

2. Ben Rice, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Jasson Domínguez, RF

5. Anthony Volpe, SS

6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B

7. José Caballero, 3B

8. Spencer Jones, CF

9. Ali Sánchez, C

This Yankees lineup is very thin due to injuries, with Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and others still out. Against White Sox starter Noah Schultz, however, that may not matter.

Paul Goldschmidt has been tearing it up against left-handers, per usual. He is slashing .333/.417/.649 against southpaws and will be a player to watch this series. In the last series against the White Sox at Yankee Stadium, he demolished baseballs. Chicago fans will have to hope he doesn't do the same here.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Noah Schultz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Noah Schultz, LHP

To say Noah Schultz has struggled is an understatement. Through 12 starts, he has been awful with a 6.04 ERA. In his last start, he pitched just 3.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and five runs against the Texas Rangers.

This could be an audition of sorts for the rest of the season for Schultz, as the White Sox are reportedly zeroing in on a starter this trade deadline. If Chicago does acquire a starter, look for Schultz to be sent down.

New York Yankees - Max Fried, LHP

Fried has pitched in just 11 games this season due to a left elbow injury. He made his return from injury on July 22, when he pitched five scoreless innings.

With a right-handed lineup, look for the White Sox to potentially do some damage on Fried, who may still be working out the kinks back from injury.