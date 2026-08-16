The Chicago White Sox have established a 4.5-game lead in the AL Central after winning their series against the Detroit Tigers, with the opportunity to sweep on Sunday. With a 64-58 record, the White Sox are looking to go to the postseason for the first time since 2021.

With that in mind, a strong bullpen is the backbone of any playoff run. So, who are the most reliable arms in the White Sox bullpen as we get closer to the playoffs?

Grant Taylor

Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grant Taylor took the closer role from Seranthony Dominguez early in the season and didn't give it back. While Will Venable has him pitching in all kinds of situations, he is the No. 1 high-leverage pitcher on the team. When Venable needs some key outs, he goes to Taylor.

The flamethrowing righty can touch 102 when he's right, with a nasty curveball and slider as his secondary pitches. While being six out of 10 in save opportunities might not sit well with fans, all indications point to him being an elite reliever moving forward.

In 46 games (64 innings), Taylor has a 2.11 ERA with 81 strikeouts and just 20 walks. His extension and ability to strike out hitters at an elite level mean he hasn't reached his peak yet.

Sean Newcomb

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Sean Newcomb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The left-handed offseason signing has pitched in a lot of high-leverage situations and succeeded in most. In 45 games (65.2 innings), Sean Newcomb has a 2.60 ERA with 62 strikeouts. While he has hit a rough patch in the season (4.00 ERA in his last seven games), he is still able to generate ground balls. He is the opposite of Taylor in that way, frequently getting weak contact.

Jordan Hicks

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Hicks was acquired by the White Sox, along with David Sandlin, during the offseason in exchange for prospect Gage Ziehl. It didn't start great for Hicks, but he would settle in.

Overall, in 40 games (36.2 innings), Hicks has a 3.19 ERA. However, that doesn't tell the full story. In his last 30 games, Hicks has a 2.36 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. Hicks possesses a big fastball and other wipeout secondary pitches that can help the White Sox moving forward.

These three guys will determine how far Chicago can make it in the postseason. If they are all in sync, this 7-8-9 inning trio can do some major damage in the playoffs, given the offense continues to produce.