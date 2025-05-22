Former Chicago White Sox Ace Making History With New Organization
The Boston Red Sox paid a steep price when they traded for Garrett Crochet, but so far he's been worth it.
Crochet has a 1.98 ERA and 78 strikeouts through his first 68.1 innings with the Red Sox, making him one of eight pitchers in MLB history to post an ERA below 2.00 while averaging six-plus innings and seven-plus strikeouts in their first 11 outings with a team, per J.P. Long.
The rest of that list includes Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Justin Verlander, CC Sabathia, Max Scherzer, Jim Bunning and Paul Skenes. Three of those pitchers – Johnson, Sabathia and Bunning – are in the Hall of Fame.
The Red Sox acquired Crochet in December in a trade that sent four prospects – catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez to the White Sox.
Teel, Montgomery and Meidroth are three of Chicago's top eight prospects, and Gonzalez is No. 17 in the organization. Teel is ranked No. 28 in MLB Pipeline's top 100, and Montgomery is No. 38. Meidroth is the only one who's made his major league debut so far, and he's off to a good start, slashing .301/.381/.376/.757.
On April 1, the Red Sox signed Crochet, 25, to a six-year extension worth $170 million. Last season with the White Sox, he posted a 3.58 ERA across 146 innings with 209 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP.
