Takeaways From White Sox Series Loss To Mariners
CHICAGO – After losing two of three games to the Mariners, the White Sox have an identical 50-game record as last season at 15-35.
The feeling around the organization is perhaps a bit different this season though, with rookies like Shane Smith, Chase Meidroth, Edgar Quero, Tim Elko and others having success and showing what the future could look like, a 25th-ranked minus-57 run differential that suggests a far more competitive group than last year's that finished last in MLB at minus-306, and new manager Will Venable establishing a new culture.
Close games have been a theme this season – the White Sox have 11 one-run losses and six two-run losses – and that continued this week against the Mariners. An eighth-inning grand slam by Julio Rodriguez led Seattle to a 5-1 win on Monday, but the White Sox bounced back with a 1-0 win on Tuesday. Wednesday's rubber match was a back-and-forth battle, but the Mariners came out on top with a 6-5 win after an eighth-inning home run by Leody Taveras.
The White Sox have a day off on Thursday before beginning a home series Friday at 6:40 p.m. CT against the Texas Rangers. Here are three takeaways from the Mariners series.
1. Starters shine
The starting rotation has been a strength of the White Sox this season, ranked 15th in MLB with a 3.79 ERA. That continued this week against the Mariners as three starters combined for just five earned runs across 18.1 innings. Outings from Davis Martin, Adrian Houser and Shane Smith kept the White Sox competitive in each game.
Martin accomplished the longest start of his professional career on Monday, pitching 7.1 innings. He exited the game trailing by one run after allowing an RBI single in the third, and a second earned run was credited to his line after Cam Booser gave up a grand slam to Julio Rodriguez in the 5-1 loss. Martin allowed just six base runners all night, but the White Sox lineup couldn't provide the run support needed to win the series opener.
The White Sox made a change to the starting rotation for Tuesday's game. They signed right-hander Adrian Houser, who had been pitching in Triple-A this season but pitched in the majors from 2015-24, to a one-year, $1.35 million contract and moved Bryse Wilson to the bullpen.
In his team debut, Houser tossed six scoreless innings with two hits and three walks in a 1-0 victory.
"It’s an overall upgrade to the roster," Venable said of the signing. "Get Bryse back in the bullpen where we know we can really utilize him. Adrian is experienced in a big league rotation. It’s a huge contribution for us. Excited to have him here."
Shane Smith has been the team's best starter this season. And although he didn't meet the high standard he's set as a rookie – entering the game 10th in MLB with a 2.05 ERA – he still gave the White Sox a chance to win the game. Smith walked the game's first to batters, then gave up a three-run home run, but he allowed just one hit over the next four innings as the White Sox led 4-3.
2. Meidroth extends streak
Rookie shortstop Chase Meidroth went 5-for-12 with a double, one RBI, one walk, two strikeouts and three stolen bases in the leadoff spot this series. On Wednesday, he came up in a clutch situation and drove in Tim Elko on an 0-2 count to give the White Sox a 5-4 lead in the seventh.
That extended his hit streak to nine games, a stretch in which he's batting .417. He also has 11 hits over the last seven days, which is tied for second in MLB with Freddie Freeman and Jackson Holliday and behind only Bryce Harper.
"Really good swings. He's on time. Obviously he continues to select good pitches to swing at, and he's putting them forward with authority," Venable said. "So just a really nice job of continuing to learn this league, learn himself and perform at a high level."
3. Who makes the cut?
The White Sox divided outfield innings between Luis Robert Jr., Joshua Palacios, Michael A. Taylor, Austin Slater and Josh Rojas during the Mariners series. They also have veteran big leaguers Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman currently on rehab assignments in Charlotte, suggesting a return in the near future, though their timelines remain uncertain.
That creates a bit of a logjam in the outfield. Trading Robert has seemed inevitable for some time, though he said Tuesday he doesn't know if any team will take a chance on him due to his poor numbers at the plate this season. It's still likely that the White Sox find a trade partner, but unless that comes to fruition soon, he'll be in the lineup every day even when Benintendi and Tauchman return.
Palacios had a productive series, going 4-for-10 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and a difficult, run-saving catch in right field. Though Michael A. Taylor made an error on Wednesday, Venable called him "arguably our best defender at any position" after the game. Austin Slater just returned from the injured list and replaced Brooks Baldwin.
Rojas has played some outfield, but he has more frequently played the infield. There's also Vinny Capra, who was claimed off waivers to replace Jake Amaya, but has only appeared as a pinch-runner so far. Rojas and Capra have more infield experience than outfield, so it's uncertain whether they'll factor into this situation. When Benintendi and Tauchman are ready to return, the White Sox have a few difficult decisions to make.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- MARINERS BEAT SOX 6-5: Leody Taveras' home run in the eighth inning lifted the Mariners past the White Sox in Wednesday's series finale at Rate Field. CLICK HERE
- BULLPEN SITUATION: White Sox manager Will Venable said he'll continue to use relievers based on matchups, as opposed to having a set closer for each game. CLICK HERE
- CAPRA'S NEW TEAM: After being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, Vinny Capra could provide some defensive versatility for the White Sox. CLICK HERE