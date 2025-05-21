Game Day Preview: Shane Smith, White Sox Go For Series Win Over Mariners
CHICAGO – Starting pitching has been a strength for the White Sox this series. Davis Martin pitched 7.1 innings with two earned runs on Monday, and newly acquired right-hander Adrian Houser tossed six scoreless innings in White Sox debut during Tuesday's 1-0 victory.
Shane Smith looks to continue that streak, as well as his impressive rookie season in Wednesday's rubber match against the Mariners. A Rule 5 Draft pick in December, Smith enters his 10th start with a 2.05 ERA. His 1.3 wins above replacement make him the White Sox most valuable player.
He's been a model of consistency, allowing two runs or fewer in eight of nine starts, including three shutouts. The outlier came on April 19 in Boston, though he still only allowed three earned runs. After a delay Tuesday night, there's rain in the forecast again for the series finale.
How to watch White Sox vs. Mariners
- Who: Chicago White Sox (15-34) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-20)
- When: Wednesday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Mariners are favored on the money line at minus-148 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-126. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-125 odds, and the Mariners minus-1.5 at plus-104 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 51 degrees and cloudy with a 32% chance of rain and northwest winds at 12 mph. The chance of rain is 32% at 2 p.m., 34% at 3 p.m. and 35% at 4 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Andrew Vaughn, DH
- Tim Elko, 1B
- Josh Rojas, LF
Mariners
- J.P. Crawford, SS
- Jorge Polanco, DH
- Julio Rodriguez, CF
- Cal Raleigh, C
- Randy Arozarena, LF
- Rowdy Tellez, 1B
- Leody Taveras, RF
- Dylan Moore, 2B
- Ben Williamson, 3B
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 9 starts, 48.1 IP, 39 H, 11 ER, 16 BB, 43 K, 2.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 1-3 record. In his last start against the Cubs, Smith pitched five innings with seven hits, six runs, one earned run, one walk and five strikeouts.
- Mariners RHP Logan Evans: 4 starts, 21 IP, 24 H, 6 ER, 8 BB, 14 K, 2.57 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 2-1 record. In his last start against the Padres, Evans pitched six innings with seven hits, zero runs, one walk and three strikeouts.
Roster news
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with RHP Adrian Houser and designated RHP Yoendrys Gomez for assignment. Houser is scheduled to start Tuesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game against the Mariners.
- Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) began a rehab assignment Tuesday in Charlotte.
- Outfielder Austin Slater (right knee meniscus tear) returned from a rehab assignment for Monday's game against the Mariners. The White Sox optioned utility man Brooks Baldwin to Triple-A.
- Infielder Jake Amaya cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Dan Wilson, Mariners: Wilson, 56, is in his first full season as the Mariners manager. After Seattle fired former manager Scott Servais on Aug. 22, 2024, they hired Wilson to replace him. Wilson went 21-13 to finish the season, but the Mariners finished second in the AL West and missed the playoffs. Wilson spent the previous seven seasons as a special assistant for player development. A member of the Mariners Hall of Fame, Wilson played for Seattle from 1994-2005 and was a one-time All-Star.
