White Sox fans may have been a bit perplexed to see Tommy Pham in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Guardians, let alone in the cleanup spot.

Pham was unexpectedly activated from the IL on Wednesday morning and was inserted into Chicago’s lineup in the No. 4 spot. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, that decision came directly from general manager Chris Getz, who ran into Pham in an elevator on Tuesday night. Pham took the opportunity to shoot his shot. He made his case to Getz that he was ready to make an impact and encouraged the GM to take a chance on him for Wednesday’s game. Getz obliged, despite Pham being hitless this season in 14 at-bats.

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s game, it was certainly a daring decision from Getz. The White Sox entered play just narrowly ahead of Cleveland in the AL Central, attempting to hold onto a 1/2 game lead. It was the final matchup of their three-game set at Progressive Field, and the last time the division rivals will play this season.

After going 0-for-2 in his first two at-bats, Pham stepped up for his third plate appearance in the fifth inning, with two runners on base. Chicago was trailing 2–0 at the time, but Pham unleashed a 412-foot blast to left center field to give the Southsiders a 3–2 lead. It wasn’t just Pham’s first home run of the season, but his first hit. The 38-year-old boldly bet on himself during his literal elevator pitch to Getz, and he backed it up with the three-run, go-ahead shot, making good on the gamble made by the general manager.

In the end, it wasn’t enough to power the White Sox to a victory, however. Pham’s three-run homer was the only time Chicago scored in the 6–3 loss to the Guardians, who took over the AL Central lead as a result.

Pham’s unique spot in modern MLB lore

Pham has been a journeyman during the later stages of his career. Since 2022, he’s had short stints with eight different teams––the Reds, Red Sox, Mets (twice), Diamondbacks, White Sox (twice), Cardinals, Royals and Pirates. His 120 games for Pittsburgh are the most appearances he’s made for a single club during that span, having struggled to find his form and earn a longer stay at any of his previous destinations.

Prior to Wednesday, Pham had made just one appearance for the White Sox––a pinch-hit at-bat against the Astros on Sept. 2. He was later placed on the 10-day IL with a calf injury, and he hadn’t been activated until he managed to convince Getz he was ready to play. It takes some guts to approach the team’s GM and attempt to sway him to put you back into the lineup, but Pham was determined to get into the lineup, and he backed up his adamance with a game-changing home run, even if Chicago’s lead was short lived.

Cleveland moved into the top spot in the division for the first time since July 3 after winning Wednesday’s rubber match. They won two of three games in the series against Chicago, and will now look to defend their lead as the season winds down.

As for the White Sox, they have a 1 1/2 game lead in the wild-card race over the Rangers. They’re set to close out the season with a four-game home series against the Tigers, followed by a three-game set in Kansas City against the Royals, before their final matchup of the campaign, a three-game home series against the Rockies. We’ll see if Pham’s performance on Wednesday night will get him another chance in the lineup during the final 10 games of the White Sox’ season.