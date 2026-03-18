Ranking All Six World Baseball Classic Winners, From 2006 Japan to 2026 Venezuela

Venezuela put the finishing touches on a remarkable ride to the 2026 World Baseball Classic title on Tuesday night by putting on a masterclass against a heavily favored team from the United States. The game was everything a baseball fan could want, capping a spectacular tournament that should quiet any doubters who might suggest that this event is not an integral part of the sport's framework.

We will not easily forget the raw emotion and national pride Venezuela showed in its trek to the top of the mountaintop, nor their indomitable, hustling spirit. A case could be made that this team is the greatest champion of them all.

Let's litigate that.

6. Japan, 2006

The World Baseball Classic debuted with a significantly different format than seen today, and that allowed the inaugural winner to hoist the trophy despite posting a 5–3 record along the way. It is highly unlikely that another champion will find itself on the losing end three different times. Two of those defeats came at the hands of Korea before Japan exacted their revenge in the semifinals.

A 10–6 win over Cuba in the final featured excellent work from starting pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka, who would earn MVP honors. Koji Uehara was stellar in three different outings and fanned 16 batters without a single walk while Ichiro Suzuki provided magic along the way. As you'll see, the level of talent participating in this event has exploded with time and for obvious reason the depth in 2006 is hardly comparable.

5. Dominican Republic, 2013

Okay, stick with us on this one. Yes, the Dominican Republic posted a perfect 8–0 record en route to a WBC championship that captivated a proud baseball nation. Robinson Cano was red-hot the entire tournament and he got support from bonafide stars like Nelson Cruz, Jose Reyes and Carlos Santana.

But what if we reminded you it was Sam Deduno who provided the most reliable starting pitching? Because you'd need to be reminded. The person most responsible for this championship was closer Fernando Rodney, who chalked up seven saves without allowing a run. Then there's the relatively easy path they took to the title, which went through the Netherlands in the semifinal and a rather punchless Puerto Rico side in the final. None of that is their fault, yet it doesn't quite stack up to the teams higher on this list.

4. United States, 2017

Yet another round of tinkering with the format allowed Team USA to withstand two losses in their march to baseball immortality. And they almost didn't make it out of pool play without a razor-thin victory over Colombia at the 11th hour. A thrilling 2–1 win over Japan in the semifinals set the stage for a 8–0 rout of Puerto Rico in the final to give the Americans their only championship in the tournament's history.

With the sting of Tuesday night's loss still fresh, fans might wish the 2026 team looked a bit more like the 2017 vintage as it featured lunch-pail guys like Brandon Crawford, Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer operating in manager Jim Leyland's gritty ethos. Marcus Stroman was electric and the entire pitching staff benefited from elite defense to capture Team USA’s most important victory.

3. Japan, 2009

Daisuke Matsuzaka once again pitched his way to MVP honors but this time he had the support of one Yu Darvish and a cadre of other more familiar names as the Japanese accomplished their repeat with a much deeper roster. Kenji Johjima played Robin to Ichrio's Batman and the path to winning lined up perfectly for the nation to once again avenge a previous loss to Korea in the finals.

This second crown was build on the back of the first triumph and announced to the world that Japan would be a force to be reckoned with each and every WBC, which has proven to be true two decades later.

2. Venezuela, 2026

Very torn here. It may be prisoner-of-the-moment to say Venezuela's surprising yet completely earned championship is the best we've ever seen. Narratively, it may be. Time will tell and perhaps clearer thoughts will come when their tears of joy dry. Not only did they knock out Japan and the United States, they came from behind against an Italy team that seemed to have magic destiny dust sprinkled around the dugout.

The fearless managing, open emotion, Ronald Acuña Jr. hustling out of the box, Salvador Perez remaining a rock—it was beautiful. Hands down the most inspiring and pure run in the tournament's history.

1. Japan, 2023

Shohei Ohtani had already established himself as the most uniquely skilled player in baseball history when he suited up for Japan three years ago but it was during those two weeks that he ascended to another level. His tournament-ending strikeout of Mike Trout remains the buzziest few minutes the WBC has ever seen and it's possible nothing will ever match it.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki also had coming-out parties to allow the undefeated side to dominate opposing hitters. In six games they allowed all of 18 runs and neutered a dynamic American lineup in the finals. Which sadly for Team USA fans, is becoming a bit of a trend.

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