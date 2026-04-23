Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Updates: Cam Schlittler Set to Face Hometown Team
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The Yankees (15–9) are flying high with the best record in the American League after taking the first two games of their series against the last-place Red Sox (9–15) in Boston. And with Cam Schlittler set to toe the rubber on Thursday, they’ll be feeling confident about securing a sweep.
Schlittler, who grew up in the suburbs of Boston as a Red Sox fan, broke into the national spotlight during the decisive Game 3 of last year's wild-card series between the two historic rivals by shutting out his hometown team through eight innings. He’s picked up where he left off so far this season, posting a 2–1 record with a 1.95 ERA and a major-league leading 0.86 FIP and 12.0 K/BB ratio. Unfortunately, in the lead-up to Thursday’s game, the 25-year-old has received death threats from Red Sox fans who are upset about his rise with the rival Yankees.
Boston will counter with a young hurler of its own in Payton Tolle, who was recalled from the minors to make his 2026 major-league debut. It’ll be just the fourth start in the bigs for the highly touted lefthander, who is ranked by Baseball America and MLB.com as a top-15 prospect.
Follow all the action below as Sports Illustrated MLB editor Will Laws and senior writers Tom Verducci—who’s calling the game for Fox—and Ryan Phillips provide their analysis.
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Will Laws has been leading Sports Illustrated’s baseball coverage since 2024 and has covered MLB since 2014. Prior to joining the SI staff in February 2020, he previously worked for Yahoo, Graphiq, MLB.com and the Raleigh News & Observer. His work also has appeared on Yahoo Sports, NBA.com and AOL. Laws has a bachelor’s in print and digital journalism with a minor in sports media studies from the University of Southern California.
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.
Tom Verducci is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who has covered Major League Baseball since 1981. He also serves as an analyst for FOX Sports and the MLB Network; is a New York Times best-selling author; and cohosts The Book of Joe podcast with Joe Maddon. A five-time Emmy Award winner across three categories (studio analyst, reporter, short form writing) and nominated in a fourth (game analyst), he is a three-time National Sportswriter of the Year winner, two-time National Magazine Award finalist, and a Penn State Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient. Verducci is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame, Baseball Writers Association of America (including past New York chapter chairman) and a Baseball Hall of Fame voter since 1993. He also is the only writer to be a game analyst for World Series telecasts. He lives in New Jersey with his wife, with whom he has two children.