Aaron Judge Breaks Yankees Record Set by Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth
When it comes to success as a franchise, not many have done more than the New York Yankees.
Despite not winning a World Series in an unacceptable amount of time for this organization, as a whole, they're unmatched.
Throughout the Yankees' existence, they've managed to have stars all over the place.
From Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge, New York fans have been lucky to watch some of the greatest in Major League Baseball history.
With what Judge has done in recent seasons, including this ridiculous stretch in May, he could go down as one of the best to ever wear pinstripes.
Solidifying that with a ring is the last thing the California native needs to do, something that looks possible this season.
His performance in May was one of the most impressive things in a very long time. Judge hit 14 home runs, 12 doubles, and drove in 27 runs. His 26 extra-base hits were the most by a Yankees player in a month since Joe DiMaggio had 31 in July of 1937.
This was just the eighth time in MLB history since the end of World War II that any player had that many extra-base hits in a month.
He also broke a New York franchise record by hitting 26 extra-base hits in May, according to MLB Network. The record was held by Ruth and Gehrig, two icons when it comes to the organization.
The overreactions at the beginning of the season look even funnier now than they did less than a month into the season. The captain is arguably the best hitter in the world and has proven that during his career.
If there's one player who should be trusted to figure it out, it's Judge.
He did just that in May and put himself in rare company.