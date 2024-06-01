Yankees Believe Rival Will Be 'Biggest Competition' To Re-Sign Juan Soto
No matter how many games the New York Yankees win this season there still are some serious questions the team will need to answer next offseason.
The biggest question mark swirling around the club right now certainly is the future of superstar slugger Juan Soto. He has been fantastic this season and has a real shot at taking home the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player award but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
There have been rumblings that both sides are interested in a long-term partnership, but there is sure to be a bidding war for his services. The Yankees will be involved but they believe their "biggest competition" will be the cross-town rival New York Mets, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"With Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Clay Holmes free agents and a club option on Anthony Rizzo, they will have huge flexibility," Heyman said. "They are committed to $225M, down from $255M to start last winter, providing plenty of room.
"Though free agency is unpredictable and there could be many big-market teams in play for a generational hitter at 25 (I still prefer that to 'centurion,' agent Scott Boras’ new word), the Yankees seem to believe their biggest competition may come from the Mets. (That’s what we’ve been speculating, but they presumably have their own guesses.)"
This isn't too surprising and isn't the first time the Mets have been mentioned as an option for Soto. While this is the case, if the Mets continue to struggle this season and the Yankees keep winning, maybe it will make the young slugger's eventual decision easier.
