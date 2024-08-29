Analyst Believes Yankees' Top Prospect Could Steal Veteran's Job by October
September 1 is a massive day for top MLB prospects, as it marks when teams expand from their current 26-player rosters to 28 players for the rest of the 2024 season.
While it won't be known which two players the New York Yankees will elect to promote until Sunday, a likely guess would be Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees' top prospect who had a brief MLB stint in 2023 and played one game for the Yankees earlier this month.
Dominguez is hitting .309 with a .855 OPS, 8 home runs, and 14 stolen bases in the minor leagues this season. If he were to get called up on September 1, Dominguez would likely become the Yankees' fourth outfielder who could fill in at any of the three outfield positions if need be.
Although Baseball America Editor-in-Chief JJ Cooper believes Dominguez's role may become even more important than that by the time playoffs begin.
"[Dominguez] is one who I look at and say he can make an impact [for the Yankees]," Cooper said on an August 27 episode of Baseball America's 'Hot Sheet' show. "Because Dominguez has been in the big leagues before, came back from Tommy John surgery, has been hitting in Triple-A, and... [the Yankees are] kind of lacking production in the corner outfield spots.
"Alex Verdugo has really struggled, especially in the second half of the season," Cooper continued. "I'd be interested to see if Dominguez gets that call — he's already on the 40-man — and then if he gets that call, could he end up showing in September that he could be their everyday left fielder come October."
Cooper continued, saying, "That's a guy who could be coming up for more than just a cup of coffee, more than just getting acclimated. But actually to make an impact."
Most Yankees fans believe Dominguez is poised to become New York's left fielder of the future. But that future may be coming sooner than expected if the 21-year-old joins the Yankees on Sunday.