Impact of Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Exemplified in One Remarkable Statistic
Each day the New York Yankees take the field, it seems as if their superstar, Aaron Judge, is doing something that hasn’t been done in years, or only all-time greats of the game have accomplished.
He has been a one-man wrecking crew, producing more WAR by himself than some entire teams have produced during the 2025 MLB regular season.
Coming off his second American League MVP award in three years, he has somehow managed to take his game to another level despite no longer having the luxury of Juan Soto batting in front of him in the lineup.
Judge has been setting records thus far this season, becoming the first player to lead the AL in the Triple Crown stats, batting average, home runs and RBI, heading into May.
Prior to 2025, there had never been a player in the AL who had at least 50 hits before May began. Or reached base at least 75 times or recorded at least 85 total bases individually. Judge managed to do all three this year.
Just What Type of History Has Aaron Judge Made This Year?
If the numbers and statistics aren’t enough, Codify shared a mind-blowing note about just how productive he has been.
Entering play on May 7, the two-time MVP had a slash line of .412/.503/.772. The Yankees,as a team, were in first place in the MLB in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Judge has helped buoy that production so much, if you remove his statistics from the equation, they drop to 14th, 11th and third, respectively.
That still puts them in the top half of the MLB in offensive production, but speaks volumes to just how good their superstar right fielder has been at the plate this year that he is individually boosting the overall team numbers that much.
New York is at its best when Judge is playing at a high level, but fans have to be pleased to see that other players are stepping up and producing, maybe not on the same level, but enough to make this one of the best offenses in baseball even without the superstars numbers included.