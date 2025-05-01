New York Yankees Superstar Aaron Judge Makes Insane History With Scorching Hot Start
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge has a teammate, Jasson Dominguez, who is nicknamed The Martian, but it is actually he who looks to be an extra terrestrial with what he is accomplishing on the field.
Judge won the American League MVP Award in 2024 for the second time in three years with a WAR of 10.8 in both campaigns.
What could a player have planned as an encore to such an impressive season?
Making history, of course, which the Yankees' star right fielder has done through the first month of the season.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, coming into the 2025 season, there had never been an AL player who had at least 50 hits before May. An AL player had never reached base at least 70 times (hits, walks and hit by pitch) before the calendar turned to May, nor recorded at least 85 bases.
Judge managed to do all three this year, with 50 hits, reaching base 73 times and having 89 total bases.
These are video game-type numbers that he is producing, with that impressive feat not being the only history being made.
He is currently leading the AL in batting average (.427), home runs (in a tie with 10) and RBI (32), putting him on pace for the Triple Crown.
Since 1973, which is when the designated hitter era began, he is the only player to lead the Triple Crown categories heading into May.
Baseball fans are witnessing something incredibly special this year with Judge entering a zone unlike anyone else ever.
Accomplishing this after Juan Soto departed in free agency makes it all the more impressive since he has taken his game to another level to help replace the production lost when he signed with the New York Mets.
Through his first 31 games and 140 plate appearances, Judge has a .427/.521/.761 slash line, all of which are leading the MLB. His 1.282 OPS, 262 OPS+, .542 rOBA, 270 Rbat+ and four intentional walks all lead the sport in addition to his hits, home runs, RBI and total bases.
His 29 runs scored are the most in the AL and his 2.9 WAR is the most in the MLB with the next closest player being Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres with a 2.5 WAR, per Baseball Reference.
Not only is Judge putting up historic numbers at the plate, but he has also returned to elite levels defensively now that he is in right field and not center field.
Not only is Judge cementing his status as the best player in baseball right now, but he is also putting himself in a position to be a part of all-time conversations.