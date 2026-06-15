MLB Trade Deadline: Six Potential Targets for Yankees at Positions of Need

The Yankees will likely be active at this summer’s MLB trade deadline as the team looks to improve its roster ahead of a World Series push. As it stands, there are a few areas which stand out as possible positions for New York to address at the end of July.

For one, the need for more offensive production at catcher is glaring. Austin Wells and JC Escarra haven’t provided much at the plate this season, so adding more of an offensively adept backstop to the mix would be a big move for the team—though with offensive production at the position down across the league, and starting-quality catchers rarely being traded midseason, that would likely prove difficult.

The Yankees could also use a late-inning reliever, having had some inconsistent results from some of their setup men. Camilo Doval has never found his footing since arriving in New York and Jake Bird remains something of a liability out of the bullpen. After splashing out on multiple arms at last year’s deadline, the Yankees could be shopping for more in ‘26.

Finally, upgrading at third base would be a potentially seismic move for New York. Ryan McMahon hasn’t produced at the plate this year, and the team also needs another right-handed bat. They could potentially address both those needs with one move.

We’re going to identify some potential targets for the Yankees at the deadline, highlighting two players they should be keeping tabs on at each position of need.

Yankees' catcher targets

Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The Yankees’ catchers have not gotten things going at the plate all year. Austin Wells has a dismal .533 OPS and JC Escarra has somehow been even worse with a .488 OPS. Most catchers aren’t great hitters, but when the tandem of backstops are both hitting this poorly, some type of shake-up is needed. The Yankees should look no further than Minnesota’s Ryan Jeffers, who has had an excellent season. Jeffers, 29, is a right-handed batter and boasts a .949 OPS and a superb 163 wRC+. He’s hit seven home runs––more than Wells and Escarra combined––and is a solid framer behind the plate. A tandem of Jeffers and Wells would be a major upgrade over the current setup in the Bronx, and with Jeffers set to be a free agent this offseason, the Twins should be looking to deal him.

Hunter Goodman, Rockies

Goodman would be another excellent option for the Yankees as they look to upgrade behind the plate. Goodman isn’t the best defensive backstop in the league, but his offensive numbers are impressive, even if he does play at the hitter-friendly Coors Field. This season, Goodman is slashing .236/.310/.500 with 18 home runs and 33 RBIs. He’s got a 108 wRC+ and has actually hit better away from Coors than at home. On the road, Goodman’s hit 11 home runs and has a .865 OPS, over 100 points higher than his home OPS of .747. As a reigning Silver Slugger winner who hasn't even reached arbitration yet, the Yankees would have to give up a lot in prospect capital to acquire him.

Yankees' relief pitching targets

Anthony Bender, Marlins

The Marlins may look to sell at this year’s deadline, though they’re more competitive this season than was initially expected. Bender would be a viable option for contending teams to take a close look at. He’s 31 years old, on a team-friendly contract and has been effective over each of the last three seasons. This year, Bender has a 3.07 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings and has only allowed one home run in 30 appearances. He’d be a valuable addition and a capable late-inning option for a Yankees bullpen that hasn’t been the most consistent.

Brennan Bernardino, Rockies

Brennan Bernardino, 34, has managed to stay productive at high altitude with the Rockies. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Yankees want to add another left-handed pitcher to the mix, Bernardino could be a servicable option. He’s been solid for the Rockies, even while pitching at an unforgiving ballpark. On the year, Bernardino has 22 strikeouts in 28 innings and owns a 4.18 ERA while only surrendering two home runs. His results aren’t as pristine as last year, when he had a 3.18 ERA with the Red Sox, but he’s got a solid track record of success, with a career 3.58 ERA in 202 appearances.

Yankees' third base targets

Isaac Paredes, Astros

Paredes is a right-handed hitter and a capable third baseman who could step into a platoon at the hot corner with Ryan McMahon. Paredes, a two-time All-Star, is an above-average hitter who hit 31 home runs and drove in 98 RBIs in 2023 with the Rays. This year, the 27-year-old has a .725 OPS with nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 66 games. His 106 wRC+ is still above league average but is his lowest in a single season since ‘21. He’s not a top-tier defender by any metrics, but he makes up for it with his bat and can also rotate to various positions in the infield. Paredes has a $13 million club option for 2027.

Royce Lewis, Twins

Lewis has struggled to stay healthy throughout his entire career, but he’s a quality hitter when he’s up and running. Acquiring Lewis would be risky business, but his price has likely never been as low as it currently is, and it may never be this low again. In 38 games this year, Lewis is slashing .208/.291/.385 with six home runs and 17 RBIs. The former No. 1 pick has never played more than 106 games in a season, but for his career, he’s averaging 28 home runs and 95 RBIs per 162 games. During his best season, back in 2023, Lewis had a .921 OPS in 58 games with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated