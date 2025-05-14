Aaron Boone Ejected In Yankees' Loss To Seattle After Low Strike Call On Dominguez
Tuesday night was a frustrating night for the New York Yankees in their eleven-inning 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners. They were held to just four hits and had to use six total pitchers in a wasted effort.
No one got going. Well, except maybe Aaron Boone.
In the top of the ninth, umpire Mark Wegner delivered a low strike call to Jasson Dominguez off a four-seam fastball from Andres Muños that was go-either-way at best and just plain wrong at worst. Dominguez was clearly unhappy with the call. Boone didn't appreciate it either and had something to say.
Boone left the dugout and immediatly approached Wegner. He was ejected from the game just seconds into his interaction.
As the manager of the Yankees, all of Boone's actions are magnified, so these kinds of ejections are part of his brand. He is currently fourth amongst active managers in career ejections at 41 with all three guys ahead of him having nearly three times as much managerial experience under their belt - Bruce Bochy with 86, Bob Melvin with 65, and Terry Francona with 51.
"I wasn't even going out to argue," Boone said after the game. "Obviously it was a bad call and everyone knew. And you don't see (Dominguez) react like that. So I was just trying to go out and make sure (Dominguez) was staying in the game....Clearly missed one in a big spot there."
This is the Yankees third walk-off loss of the 2025 season.