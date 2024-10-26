Aaron Boone Shares Why Yankees Left Speedy Utility Man Off World Series Roster
The New York Yankees gained one key piece back on their World Series roster, but lost a valuable veteran bench option.
Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes has impressively returned from a flexor tendon strain in his elbow, suffered only a month ago. However, utility man Jon Berti did not make the cut, which ultimately turned out to be due to an injury.
As Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed to reporters on Friday prior to Game 1 of the World Series, Berti injured his hip flexor while scoring a run on October 18 in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians.
Per Boone, the team was hoping Berti would have enough time to be ready for the Fall Classic, but that did not wind up being the case.
"That's a blow for us. I feel like he plays a really important role for us," Boone said of Berti.
Berti split time with Oswaldo Cabrera at first base in the ALDS while Anthony Rizzo was sidelined due to two finger fractures on his right hand.
Berti started three games at first base for the Yankees in the postseason, going 2-for-11 at the plate with a run scored.
With the return of Rizzo, Berti is not needed in the starting lineup. However, Berti's value comes from his legs as a speedy pinch-runner late in games.
Without having Berti available, promising outfielder Jasson Dominguez could be the Yankees' main pinch-running option given his speed.
The Yankees ultimately chose to go with 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their World Series roster.
The Bronx Bombers will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers as they seek their first title since 2009.