Aaron Judge Has Given Juan Soto Silent Treatment Since Yankees' World Series Loss
One day before Game 1 of the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees slugger and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge was asked whether he had spoken to fellow superstar Juan Soto about his looming free agency decision.
"I have not," Judge said, per SNY. "You know, we got better things ahead of us right now with trying to take care of this World Series. I know when the time comes, when this is all over, he'll make the right decision for himself."
It was fair for Judge's focus to be on winning a World Series instead of what would come afterward. However, a November 22 X post from SNY showed that Judge not only hasn't spoken to Soto about free agency since New York lost the World Series, but hasn't spoken to him at all.
"Yeah, I haven't talked to him at all," Judge said per SNY when asked about deciding how much to speak to Soto about free agency this offseason.
"I think the best thing is to really give those guys space," Judge continued. "You know, I talked to him all season and he knows how we feel about him. And I think the most important thing is [to] now let him do his thing with his family, pray about it, talk with people, and come to the right decision for him and his family.
"So yeah, I haven't talked to him at all. I thought I'd talk to him maybe yesterday on the [MVP announcement] call... but he wasn't there," Judge concluded.
This is probably not what Yankees fans want to hear right now.