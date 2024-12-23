Aaron Judge Says 'Don't Show' Ex-Yankees Teammate Video After Debut Lineup Question
Even since making his MLB debut on August 13, 2016, New York Yankees slugger and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge has played alongside dozens of different teammates, some for multiple seasons while others for only several games.
Therefore, it's hard to expect Judge to remember everybody he has played in pinstripes with. Although he did quite a good job remembering the starting lineup when he made his MLB debut.
American trading card and sports collectible company Topps posted an X video on December 23 asking Judge to list the starting lineup during that August 13, 2016 game, which was played against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Judge answered his fellow starting outfielders (Jacoby Ellsbury in center field and Aaron Hicks in left field) with ease. He then needed no hesitation naming the Yankees' starting third baseman (Chase Headey) and shortstop (Didi Gregorius) before needing a moment to recall who started at second base (Starlin Castro), although he ultimately also got that correct.
Judge was then asked who played DH during the game.
"DH...," Judge said before pausing to ponder for five seconds. "Oh my goodness... DH was... not Mark Teixeira, I know that. Give me the position he plays."
Someone off-screen said, "He's a catcher."
"Catcher... It can't be, oh, Gary Sanchez," Judge said (correctly) with a relieved smile.
He then added, "My goodness, how do I forget Gary? Don't show him this."
Judge then got first base (Tyler Austin), catcher (Austin Romine), and pitcher (Masahiro Tanaka) all correct, which means he got every single position right (albeit with a little added help with the Sanchez one).
The August 13, 2016 game is in the history books because Judge and Tyler Austin (who was also making his MLB debut that day) hit back-to-back home runs in their first at-bats, which marked the first time that two teammates homered in their first MLB career at-bats in the same game.
Given how emotional that game (which the Yankees won 8-4) surely was for Judge, we imagine Sanchez would forgive his brief forgetfulness.