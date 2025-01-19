AL Playoff Team Makes Sense as Trade Partner for Yankees' Marcus Stroman
After a disappointing finish to his first campaign in the Bronx, the New York Yankees are reportedly looking to move on from one of their starting pitchers this offseason.
The Yankees signed right-handed starter Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract last offseason and he was not particularly as sharp as New York had hoped. This has resulted in his name being swirled around in trade rumors this winter.
With the Bronx Bombers' big offseason acquisition of All-Star lefty starter Max Fried on an eight-year contract, it would make sense for Stroman to be the odd man out of the Yankees' rotation for the 2025 season. If the Yankees do decide to move on from the righty hurler after just one season, it could open the door for this AL playoff team from last year to be a possible trade partner.
Eric Treuden of JustBaseball listed possible trade options for Stroman and highlighted the Detroit Tigers as a possible suitor for the 31-year-old after the Tigers reached the postseason last year for the first time since 2014.
"For a Tigers team that’s in their latest contention window, they need all the help they can get. Stroman’s ace days are in the rearview mirror, but he’s just the type of lottery-ticket move the Tigers should be making in an otherwise underwhelming offseason.”
Detroit could use another high-leveraged veteran starter to their rotation to go with their ace, Tarik Skubal, as well as newly acquired starter Alex Cobb who the Tigers signed to a one-year deal in December.
In his first season donning the pinstripes, Stroman's 2024 season was not as sharp as he or the Yankees anticipated. In 30 games (29 starts) the right-hander went 10-9 and had a 4.31 ERA with 113 strikeouts across 154.2 innings pitched and a WHIP of 1.47.
Stroman also had a rough June as he had a 5.70 ERA during that month. The Yankees left Stroman off the 26-man roster for the ALDS but eventually added jim to the ALCS roster after the Yankees advanced. Stroman did not appear for the Yankees in the postseason.
The hope is that ace Gerrit Cole will remain healthy for the Yankees in 2025, Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil will build off his strong 2024 campaign and Fried will continue to pitch like the All-Star he was in Atlanta. And Carlos Ródon and Clarke Schmidt are viewed as viable back-end options in New York's rotation; it would certainly make sense for Stroman to be the odd man out with the Tigers deemed as the right fit.