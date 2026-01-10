Yankees Aren't Best Fit for Star Slugger

It is still unknown whether a reunion between the Yankees and former MVP Cody Bellinger is still possible. There are some fundamental differences that the team and the player cannot meet in the middle on. At least, this is the case as far as the reporting goes.

A return to New York is still possible. Though it may not happen in the borough everybody is expecting. According to Fox Sports' Deesha Thosar, it could just be the New York Mets who swoop in and take another former Yankee. According to Thosar, Bellinger is a better fit in Flushing, given all the turnover on their roster.

"As much as this would reinforce the recent pattern of the Mets signing former Yankees, Bellinger going to Queens seemed like the perfect fit from the moment they traded outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers," Thosar writes for Fox Sports.

"That surprising trade, which was the first of four moves that broke up the Mets core, opened up a hole in left field that the Mets still have not addressed. Then, once slugger Pete Alonso moved on to Baltimore, another vacancy popped up at first base. Bellinger is the obvious fit for the Mets, where he could spend the majority of his playing time in left field, while also taking reps at first base. As things stand, new infield addition Jorge Polanco is slated to play first base for the Mets, even though Polanco has only appeared at the corner-infield position for one game in his career."

May 18, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a grand slam home run in the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Run Prevention

David Stearns has spoken at length about run prevention, and Bellinger provides just that. Last season, he had an impeccable defensive season according to the advanced metrics. His 7 Outs Above Average put him in the 93rd percentile in baseball.

He specifically had a 5 OAA in left field and 2 in right. Bellinger was a negative defender in centerfield, however. He had a -1 OAA in center.

"If Bellinger's sweepstakes come down to the Yankees and Mets, it's unlikely the former will outbid the latter," Thosar continues. "Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen has not yet spent lavishly in free agency this winter as he has previously done."

