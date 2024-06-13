AL Rival's Star Infielder Seen as Possible Trade Target For Yankees
The New York Yankees have been on a tear this season from the start of the year to where it current stands. Heading into Thursday's slate of games, the Yankees hold a 49-21 record, which makes them the best team in baseball.
Keeping that in mind, New York appears to be trending towards trying to get even better ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Even though we're over a month away from the deadline, the Yankees are already being connected to many different potential targets. Many of them would bring more superstar talent to the diamond.
One name that has been linked a few times in recent days is Toronto Blue Jays superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Once again, New York has been linked by a prominent reporter to the slugger.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has suggested that Guerrero could be a target for the Yankees at the deadline in his latest article.
So far this season, one of the only concerns for New York has been at first base. Anthony Rizzo hasn't been bad, but he hasn't been great either. If the Yankees can find an upgrade, they should go for it.
Guerrero would cetainly be an upgrade over Rizzo both in the present and long-term.
In the 68 games that Guerrero has played this season with the Blue Jays, he has hit .281/.370/.408 to go along with seven home runs and 30 RBI. Those numbers would slide perfectly into New York's lineup and make the team even more lethal offensively.
At 25 years old and with team control for the future, the Yankees could continue forming a long-term dynasty as well.
With Juan Soto set to hit free agency this coming offseason and no one knowing where he'll end up, Guerrero could also be somewhat of an insurance policy. If Soto walked, at least they'd have another star to step up alongside of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
There is no guarantee that Toronto will end up looking to move Guerrero. In fact, the front office has previously said that they aren't planning to move him. However, things change and the right offer could force them to consider the option.
Expect to continue hearing numerous rumors and reports coming out about New York has the trade deadline comes closer. Guerrero is a name to keep a close eye on and would be the definition of a blockbuster addition for the Yankees.