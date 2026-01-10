Yankees Face Steep Price Tag for Freddy Peralta

The New York Yankees are still shopping for another starting pitcher, and now that their opportunity with Edward Cabrera has come and gone, rumors are shifting to other potential trade targets.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta is a hot commodity this offseason, and they are expected to want a young, MLB-ready starter in return if they decide to move him.

In his breakdown of the most likely spots for Peralta to end up, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic named the New York Mets as the most likely (with the caveat that that the Brewers may not part with him at all).

"The Atlanta Braves (JR Ritchie), New York Yankees (Carlos Lagrange, Elmer Rodríguez), Boston Red Sox (Payton Tolle, Connelly Early) and Los Angeles Dodgers (River Ryan, Emmett Sheehan, Gavin Stone) are among the other clubs with the ability to entice the Brewers — again, assuming they are willing to make that type of move," Rosenthal wrote.

Lagrange is 10th on MLB's list of top right-handed pitching prospects, and Rodriguez is just behind Lagrange on the MLB's list of Yankees top prospects, with the young men coming in at second and third.

Worth it For the Yankees?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Yankees are at a crossroads with pitching talent, and it is unclear whether they want to prioritize a ring for Aaron Judge now or a stronger roster for the future. Their farm system was ranked 25th on Bleacher Report's September list, and the best of their talent (apart from shortstop George Lombard Jr. and outfielder Spencer Jones) can be found in their pitching.

Some fans would love to see the Yankees take a risky swing, even for a rental in Peralta, to get themselves that much closer to a 2026 championship. The team has not won a World Series since 2009, and New York fans are not a patient bunch.

Peralta, 29, logged a 2.70 ERA and a 17-6 record in 2025, his eighth (and best) season with Milwaukee. He would be rounding out the injured and aging Yankees rotation as key pieces Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon make their way back from injuries. Peralta is more of a sure thing while these iconic arms (potentially) take the time they need to get back to their full power.

Rodon is expected back "early in the regular season (per Rodon, via MLB) and Cole is expected back no sooner than June 1. Accepting that injuries in the spring are inevitable would benefit the thus-far relatively inactive Yankees, and Peralta could be the insurance they need right now.

