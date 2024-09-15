Alex Cora Indicates Red Sox Tried Throwing at Yankees' Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees were defeated by the Boston Red Sox 7-1 on Saturday.
The most notable moment from the game came when Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole elected to intentionally walk Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers in the fourth inning, which incited a meltdown from Cole that ended with Boston scoring seven runs.
While this decision was confusing for many Yankees fans, Boston manager Alex Cora was more upset about the fact that Cole hit Devers with a pitch in the first inning, which he believed was intentional.
Given how revenge works in baseball, it made sense that Boston would try to hit one of the Yankees' top players as retaliation. And on Sunday, Cora admitted that his team tried to do exactly that.
Before Sunday's game, MLB.com's Red Sox insider Ian Browne posted on X, "Alex Cora said yesterday's situation is closed in his mind. 'We had our shot in the sixth inning and it didn't happen.' The sixth inning is when Bello threw behind Judge but missed him."
Given how rare it is for pitchers to miss as badly as Bello did during that pitch, it's no surprise to hear that he was throwing at the AL MVP favorite intentionally.
Cora also noted Sunday that he's using Cole hitting Devers as motivation for his team.
"If [we make the playoffs], were going to look back at yesterday. We’re probably going to thank Gerrit Cole for getting us going to be honest with you," Cora told reporters, via Max Goodman. "Hopefully it happens. Hopefully we can face him in the playoffs because he will have to pitch to him. We still gave a long ways. I’m not promising that we’ll make the playoffs, but if we do, I think everybody is going to look back at Saturday. Hopefully it happens."
The Red Sox currently have a 6.2% chance of making the playoffs, per FanGraphs.