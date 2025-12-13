Yankees Re-Sign Right-Handed Infielder

The New York Yankees are officially reuniting with right-handed-hitting infielder Amed Rosario, a trade deadline acquisition and utility player they were pursuing this offseason.

The report comes from Jack Curry of the YES Network, via Twitter (now X).

Rosario is reuniting with the Yankees. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) December 13, 2025

Curry also reported, via Jon Heyman, that Rosario was acquired for $2.5 million on a one-year deal.

"Rosario’s one year deal is for $2,5M, according to @JonHeyman," Curry wrote. "We discussed Rosario as a strong option for Yankees during our Winter Meetings coverage. He’s likely to get reps spelling McMahon at 3B vs LHP and elsewhere."

The possibility of a reunion with the utility player was floated just under a week ago by SNY insider Andy Martino, who cited the Yankees' interest in bringing more balance to their lefty-heavy lineup.

"In light of Brian Cashman’s comments yesterday about Yankees being too left handed, I see a solid chance that the team brings back Amed Rosario," Martino wrote. "Can be RH first base complement to Ben Rice, among other things."

Where Rosario will play when the spring comes remains a mystery, given his versatility, but he will likely be a platoon option at third base. Current third baseman Ryan McMahon is a strong defender (earning himself a Gold Glove finalist nod for 2025) but a sub-par bat, coming in with the highest strikeout rate in the MLB by the end of the season.

Bringing Balance to the Yankees' Lineup

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees' left-handedness was a hot topic at the recent winter meetings, and this re-signing gets them closer to a balanced lineup. A Jazz Chisholm trade, though controversial, has also been named as a possibility to bring more balance to the 2026 Yankees. If they fail to acquire outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is still up in the air, the Yankees could potentially look for a righty outfielder.

This week, Brian Cashman shot down the possibility of getting the Yankees a right-handed-hitting catcher to make up for the lineup imbalance, despite Austin Wells' underwhelming offensive performance in 2025. His reasoning included the currently "tight" market for catching talent, and the potential Wells has (as well as his dominance behind the plate, as one of the league's best catchers).

Rosario was acquired from the Washington Nationals in July amid a flurry of deadline deals for the Yankees, and finished strong with the Yankees, batting .303/ .303/ .485 with a .788 OPS following the trade. Rosario, 30, made his MLB debut in 2017 with the New York Mets, and has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cincinnati Reds over his nine major league seasons.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!