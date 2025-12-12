Yankees Manager Denies Need for New Starting Pitcher

The New York Yankees have a long list of needs to fulfill in the 2025 offseason, chief among them a heavy-hitting outfielder. The Yankees have also been predicted to pick up another starting pitcher due to several key members of the rotation facing injuries that will have them sidelined for Opening Day.

However, the Yankees might not be pursuing pitchers as aggressively as predicted. When asked if the Yankees are pursuing a starter on the free agency market, Boone had a surprising response.

“Not necessarily,” Boone said (h/t New York Daily News). “We’ll see how the winter unfolds.”

"I feel like we're in a pretty good spot," Boone continued, though he went on to say that he "can never have enough" good starters and that he would love to add another before the season begins.

Yankees Starting Rotation Marred by Injury

The Yankees depth chart lists Carlos Rodón, Max Fried, Will Warren, Clarke Schmidt, Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler as starters. However, Rodón, Schmidt and Cole are all dealing with lengthy injury recovery that will see them unavailable for Opening Day, which could present a problem early in the season.

Cole suffered a UCL tear last March and missed the entirety of the 2025 season to recover from Tommy John surgery. While he's begun a throwing program, he likely won't be available until summer. Clarke Schmidt, who suffered the same injury and also required John surgery, could miss the entirety of the season, though it's possible he'll recover in time for the tail end of 2026.

Rodón similarly needed surgery, though it was not as invasive. After the Yankees were officially eliminated from the playoffs, Rodón had surgery to remove a bone spur and "loose bodies" from his left elbow. His recovery timeline is shorter, but still won't have him in top shape by Opening Day.

Because of these injuries, the Yankees have been linked to several free agent pitchers. One of those is Japanese flame-thrower Tatsuya Imai, who recently became available for MLB teams. Not only would Imai fit well into an early-season rotation that will heavily rely on Schlittler and Fried, he's reportedly dead-set on defeating the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Where better to take down a juggernaut than New York?

While the fit makes sense for Imai and the Yankees, it appears from Boone's comments that the Pinstripes are focusing their attentions elsewhere, at least for now. However, if the Yankees rotation isn't up to par in the spring, fans will certainly point the blame towards Boone and general manager Brian Cashman for failing to secure another starter.

