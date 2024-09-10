Alex Verdugo Sends Clear Message About Jasson Dominguez's Yankees Arrival
The Yankees fanbase has been buzzing ever since Jasson Dominguez was called up to New York on Monday. And given the immediate impact he's expected to make, Yankees players are also surely stoked to see him in pinstripes.
However, if there were one player who'd have reason to lament Dominguez's arrival, it would be Alex Verdugo.
The struggling left-fielder hasn't met expectations after signing with the Yankees this past offseason. And because Dominguez plays outfield — and he's surely not doing to take Aaron Judge's job in center field or Juan Soto's spot in right field — the expectation is that Dominguez may usurp Verdugo's starting role in left.
Yet, Verdugo made it clear on Monday that he's embracing Dominguez's arrival; even if it means he sees less playing time.
"He's going to come up here, he's gonna play, he's gonna help this team win," Verdugo said, per Max Goodman. "Whatever that means, that means, right? If I lose a little bit of playing time, I lose a little bit of playing time. At the end of the day, I want to win. The only that matters is getting to the playoffs and winning there."
Verdugo's performance during Monday's 10-4 win over the Kansas City Royals also displayed confidence, as he hit his first home run in 52 at-bats to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.
Both Dominguez and Verdugo earned starts on Monday, with Verdugo manning left and Dominguez taking over center field so Judge could DH.
While it's likely only one of Verdugo and Dominguez will start in most games moving forward, Verdugo prioritizing winning over his potential playing time deserves a lot of respect.