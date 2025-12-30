Yankees Continue to Get Concerning Mets Updates

The New York Mets continue to be a thorn in the side of New York Yankees manager Brian Cashman.

It's no secret the Yankees want to re-sign outfielder Cody Bellinger.

It's also no secret the Mets are interested in Bellinger as well after trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers and losing first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles.

Last week, we learned the Yankees could pursue former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Austin Hays if they lose Bellinger.

Backup Plan

However, that appears to be the Mets' backup plan as well.

"They're looking at Austin Hays. Bellinger would be the top choice; they just haven't named the right number of years yet," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports.

Big Numbers

As for those numbers, Heyman says they are, well, big.

"[Bellinger's agent Scott Boras] is certainly looking for the years ... Bellinger, you would think, could get potentially a seven-year deal. I predicted six [years] for $180 [million]. We shall see. Might have to settle for six," Heyman adds.

Kings of Queens

Should the Yankees lose Bellinger to the Mets, it would continue a string of defections to Queens which started last year with outfielder Juan Soto and reliever-turned-starter Clay Holmes.

It's continued this offseason with relievers Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.

Outfield Options

The Yankees acquired Bellinger in a December 2024 trade with the Chicago Cubs. His resume includes a pair of All-Star nods, two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

Bellinger, 30, looked good in pinstripes, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 98 runs while posting a 5.0 WAR in New York, his highest totals since winning the 2019 National League MVP Award with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As for Hays, his resume is less impressive, making him a more cost-effective option.

The 30-year-old Hays made is a one-time All-Star (2023) who has experience playing all three outfield positions.

He joined the Reds as a free agent ahead of the 2025 season, signing a one-year, $5 million contract. This year, Hays hit .266 with 15 home runs and 64 RBIs.

But he struggled with injuries in 2025, playing in just 103 games because of three stints on the injured list with three different ailments.

In November, Cincinnati declined its one-year, $12 million mutual option on Hays, according to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. Instead Hays received a $1 million buyout and became a free agent.

