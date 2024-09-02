All-Star Hurler 'Expected' to Become Free Agent; Should Yankees Reunite?
Current Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was an integral part of Texas' 2023 MLB World Series winning run.
Eovaldi produced an extraordinary 5-0 record with an ERA of 2.95 and 41 strikeouts in 6 appearances across the 2023 postseason. Yet, the Rangers are a shell of the team that won last year's World Series and don't appear poised to make the playoffs this season.
Eovaldi (who pitched for the Yankees in 2015-2016 and also won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2023) can procure a $20 million option for the 2025 season if he reaches 300 innings pitched between 2013 and 2024. As of September 1, Eovaldi has thrown 284 innings between those two seasons and is therefore 16 innings away from realizing that option.
Regardless of whether he reaches that mark, USA Today's Bob Nightengale claimed in a September 1 article that believes Eovaldi likely will elect for free agency — and could become a top target for the Yankees.
"Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi needs to pitch just 16 more innings to trigger a vesting option for $20 million in 2025," Nightengale wrote in the article. "Yet, the way he's pitching, he's expected to hit the free agent market. He was marvelous for the Rangers, who have gone 29-20 in his starts the past two regular seasons, and 6-0 in the postseason."
Eovaldi spent two seasons with the Yankees, in 2015 and 2016. He produced an impressive 14-3 record with a 4.20 ERA across 27 starts in 2015 then went 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 2016.
Eovaldi would fit right in within the Yankees' rotation next season, given the ongoing struggles of Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes.
Regardless of how their 2024 season concludes, the Yankees could use some consistency within the middle of their rotation next season. And Eovaldi would appear to be the perfect fit.