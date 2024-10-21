All-Star Reliever Linked to Yankees in Offseason Trade Speculation
The New York Yankees' bullpen has been elite this postseason.
The 2.56 ERA that Yankees relievers have amassed in 38.2 innings pitched during these 2024 MLB playoffs is better than any of the other three teams who played in the NL or AL Championship Series.
Much of this success can be credited to Luke Weaver, whose 1-0 record, 4 saves, and 2.61 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched this postseason has been a godsend for his team.
Regardless of how New York's season ends, one would imagine that Weaver — who will almost surely have his $2.5 million team option for 2025 get picked up — has earned the role of Yankees closer in 2025.
But that doesn't mean New York's front office won't seek out other proven closers this offseason to help bolster the back end of the bullpen. And an October 18 article from Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan as a potential trade target for the Yankees this winter.
"It wouldn't be surprising if the Nationals acted more like buyers this winter, but they could do that and still be justified in trading Kyle Finnegan," Rymer wrote.
"Though he ultimately didn't go anywhere, the 33-year-old righty was trade bait at the deadline. He's now heading into his final season of arbitration-eligibility before he can file for free agency at the end of 2025.
"Finnegan is otherwise projected to earn $8.6 million next year. If the Nationals did offload him, that money could only help them if they really wanted to make a splash with, say, Alex Bregman or even a reunion with Juan Soto," Rymer added before naming the Yankees as one of Finnegan's top potential landing spots.
Finnegan was an All-Star this season and went 3-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 38 saves. While the Yankees would likely have to trade several solid prospects for Finnegan, the added stability it would add to their bullpen might make it worthwhile.