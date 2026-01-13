Yankees, Cody Bellinger Issues Surprising MLB Executives

It had long been thought that Cody Bellinger had a swing tailor made for that short porch in right field. In his first season with the New York Yankees, that ended up being true. After coming off a mediocre final year with the Cubs and being traded for Cody Poteet, who was designated for assignment before the season started, Bellinger showed out in the Bronx.

When the season ended, it felt like a lock that the Yankees and Bellinger would come to an agreement. Unfortunately for the Yankees, who made it evident that the versatile slugger was their primary target, things didn't work out that way. The two sides are at an impasse.



Bellinger and his agent Scott Boras want seven years. The team won't go there.

Sep 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) follows through on an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Things have dragged on so long that executives around the league are surprised the two sides haven't reached an agreement. Jon Heyman reported it for the New York Post.

"A couple of interested executives have expressed surprise the Yankees and Bellinger are having this much difficulty in talks, as it's such an obvious fit," Heyman writes. "Bellinger, credited with remaking himself after a shoulder injury derailed his extraordinary early career path following his brilliant start in LA, had a superb first season in The Bronx, hitting 29 home runs and posting a 5.1 WAR, thanks partly to superb defense at multiple positions."

Cody Bellinger at Home

The most interesting tidbit about Bellinger's year was just how prolific he was at Yankee Stadium compared to his numbers on the road. In the Bronx, Bellinger hit .302/.365/.544 with a 152 wRC+. Eighteen of his 29 home runs also came at home.

At Yankee Stadium, he overperformed his peripherals, which had him at or below the 50th percentile in xw0BA, xBA, xSLG, Average Exit Velocity, Barrel Rate, and Hard Hit Rate. It was on the road where his numbers played out like his Baseball Savant page. Away from the Bronx, Bellinger hit .241/.301/.414 with a 97 wRC+.

If the Yankees move on from Bellinger, the two best choices would be Kyle Tucker or Bo Bichette. Tucker would just slot into left field, but, if they sign Bichette, they may have to maneuver the roster some in order to make it work.

