Yankees' Aroldis Chapman to Begin Rehab Assignment This Weekend

Aroldis Chapman's journey back from the injured list will make a pit stop in Somerset.

The left-handed reliever will pitch on a rehab assignment with the Double-A Patriots this weekend.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com mentioned Chapman's rehab plans with a tweet on Tuesday night. Meredith Marakovits confirmed it'll take place in Somerset during Tuesday night's broadcast of New York's game at Tropicana Field on YES Network.

Chapman has been sidelined on the 15-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis since May 24. The southpaw had been managing discomfort in his Achilles leading up to his placement on the IL. He also allowed at least one earned run in five straight outings before then, the first time that's happened in his entire career.

Overall in 2022, Chapman has a 3.86 ERA in 17 games with nine saves.

The lefty threw against live hitters at New York's minor league complex in Tampa on Tuesday morning. The next step will be to take the mound in an actual game, something he'll do this weekend.

Although Chapman began this season as New York's closer, a spot he's held for several years, he likely won't return in this same role. In his absence, right-hander Clay Holmes has been historically dominant. Before Monday night against the Rays, Holmes hadn't allowed an earned run since Opening Day. Overall, he has a 0.55 ERA in 31 appearances this year, recording 11 saves in the process.

The exact timetable for Chapman's return is still to be determined, but he's certainly getting closer. Same goes for right-hander Domingo Germán, who is lined up to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Low-A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday.

