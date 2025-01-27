Astros Pursuing Yankees' Infield Target Jorge Polanco
One of the big questions swirling around the New York Yankees as they inch closer to spring training is what they're going to do at second base.
New York has been linked to several players they could potentially pursue to fill this vacancy at second base. And in a January 7 article, Mark Sanchez of the New York Post conveyed that the Yankees could be interested in Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco.
"As they sort through options following the departure of Gleyber Torres, the Yankees have checked in on 11-year pro Jorge Polanco," Sanchez wrote.
He later added, "After a down 2024 campaign, Polanco underwent left knee surgery in early October and now is taking ground balls (at second, third and first base) as well as hitting... Before the knee worsened, Polanco had established himself as an above-average hitter with some pop capable of playing second and third base."
Polanco could be an ideal fit for the Yankees. However, New York isn't the only team to show interest in acquiring him — which The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal alluded to in a January 27 article.
"The Astros continue to show strong interest in another option, veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, two league sources told The Athletic on Monday," the article wrote. "Polanco, 31, offers the Astros a contingency plan if Bregman goes elsewhere or his decision on which team to sign with drags on into spring training."
The article later adds, "It’s difficult to envision Houston signing both Polanco and Bregman. Signing just one of them will complicate an already crowded infield — and perhaps precipitate another trade to shave some more payroll. Polanco would come far cheaper than Bregman but still may put the Astros over the luxury tax."
Therefore, Polanco's fate and potential signing with the Yankees could depend on where Alex Bregman lands.
If Bregman signs elsewhere than Houston, perhaps the Yankees will have to look elsewhere for the infield.