Yankees Could Target Diamondbacks Breakout Star In Possible Deadline Deal
The New York Yankees don't have any glaring holes on the roster right now.
New York is in a great place right now and currently has the best record in baseball at 45-19. The Yankees certainly are in a better spot right now than they were last season. New York was in real danger of finishing below .500 last season and now has a chance to completely turn things around and accomplish something special.
The Yankees haven't won a World Series title since 2009, but this season could be it if they can continue to play at the level they. Plus, an addition or two around the trade deadline certainly wouldn't hurt as well.
New York doesn't need to make any massive changes, but adding more depth to the bullpen should be a priority and one player who could make sense is Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald. Arizona has struggled this season and Sewald could be moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"Hard to see the Diamondbacks, who’ve gone from an October surprise to underachiever, selling," Heyman said. "On the off chance they do, star (first baseman) Christian Walker and closer Paul Sewald would be among trade candidates."
Sewald has been fantastic so far this season for Arizona despite the team's overall struggles. He has appeared in 11 games so far this season for the Diamondbacks and has an eye-popping 0.87 ERA and 11-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
New York already has a great closer in Clay Holmes, but it still could make sense to bring in Sewald to take over the eighth inning and form a terrifying duo for opposing clubs with Holmes.
