Blue Jays 'Expected' To Trade All-Star Slugger With Yankees Making Sense
The New York Yankees' offense clearly needs a boost with the trade deadline just over one week away.
New York has been in the news lately as many have wondered what the Yankees will do about the deadline. It's clear they will add but when the Yankees were rolling earlier this season, it seemed like there weren't any holes on the roster.
Things clearly have changed and now it has been speculated that the Yankees could look to add some offensive help in the infield at either first or third base, a new starting pitcher, and some bullpen help.
It's unclear if the Yankees will be able to accomplish all of that at the upcoming deadline, but they certainly will try and should give the Toronto Blue Jays a call as fast as possible.
Toronto is nearing a rebuild and one player who could make some sense for the Yankees is All-Star slugger Justin Turner. He is "expected" to be traded ahead of the deadline, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The Toronto Blue Jays, baseball’s most underachieving team, will do plenty of selling at the deadline before they do some firing in the offseason," Nightengale said. "They are expected to trade pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, catcher Danny Jansen, and (Designated Hitter) Justin Turner – and could entertain offers for Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman."
Turner would be a great option for New York. He can help as designated hitter until Giancarlo Stanton returns and then could see time at either first or third base without much of an issue. Plus, he would add another important veteran voice into the clubhouse with championship experience.
New York has high expectations this season and adding someone like Turner could help the club reach its goals.
