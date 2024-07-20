Yankees Are Prime Option To Acquire Rival Batting Champ In Deadline Swap
Trades between division rivals always are a little complicated, but that doesn't mean they can't happen.
The New York Yankees clearly will be buyers at the upcoming trade deadline and the Tampa Bay Rays clearly will be sellers. Tampa Bay reportedly even will listen to offers on players like (Randy Arozarena), (Yandy Díaz), and (Isaac Paredes), according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Sources: The Mariners and Rays have yet to engage in serious dialogue about Seattle’s interest in adding an impact bat, but the teams are frequent trading partners and talks could advance in the days ahead," Morosi said. "Tampa Bay will listen on Arozarena, Díaz, or Paredes in the right deal."
Díaz would be a fantastic option for the Yankees if they could meet the Rays' asking price. New York's biggest weaknesses this season has been offense in the infield with first base and third base being troublesome spots. Díaz can play either, although most of his time has come at first base this year.
The Yankees haven't gotten pretty much any offensive production out of the infield and Díaz would change that immediately. He was the American League batting champion last year with an impressive .330 batting average and currently is at .273 this year heading into Friday's night slate of games.
He also has eight home runs and 46 RBIs in 94 games played. A trade for Díaz likely would cost a lot, especially because the Yankees and Rays are division rivals. But, the price tag would be worth it to give New York more pop in the middle of the lineup down the stretch.
More MLB: Yankees Called 'Dark Horse' Option For Cy Young Favorite In Deadline Stunner