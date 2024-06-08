Blue Jays Surprisingly DFA Former Top Prospect; Should Yankees Make Move?
One member of the Toronto Blue Jays seems to be looking for a new opportunity.
Former Blue Jays top prospect Cavan Biggio has spent parts of the last six seasons with Toronto but was designated for assignment by the team on Friday, according to the club.
"Roster Moves: (Infielder) Spencer Horwitz recalled from Triple-A and will be active for (Friday's) game," the Blue Jays posted. "(Utility) Cavan Biggio has been designated for assignment."
At one point, Biggio was seen as part of the Blue Jays' core for years to come. He made the jump to the big leagues around the same time as Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and it seemed like Toronto was set.
Biggio wasn't able to find his footing with the Blue Jays like the other two and had some positive moments, but also some offensive struggles. It didn't help that his role seemed to be ever-changing, as well.
Now that he has been designated for assignment, he could be an intriguing option for the New York Yankees. It has been said that the Yankees could use some more depth in the infield and Biggio has seen time at each infield spot throughout his career. He also has played in the outfield.
If the Yankees were to take a chance on the former top prospects by claiming him off waivers, they would immediately need to place him on their 40-man roster. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he has a chance to enter free agency and could make sense as an option for the club at that time.
