Breaking: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed for Former Yankees Star's Son
Nearly two weeks after New York Yankees star Brett Gardner suddenly and tragically lost his teenage son, Miller, the teenager's mysterious cause of death has officially been released.
According to multiple news reports, a toxicology report revealed that Gardner's 14-year-old son passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rican authorities have confirmed.
Through a blood test, the toxicology report found a saturation level of 64% in Gardner's body. Concentrations higher than 50% are considered lethal.
Gardner died in his sleep on the morning of March 21 while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica. However, the source of his poisoning remains unclear and investigations are still ongoing.
The hotel where he died has not yet commented on the toxicology report, but the Gardner family reported feeling sick after dining out at a restaurant close to their hotel the night before.
Brett and his wife, Jessica, announced Miller's death in an official statement on March 23.
Miller was the Gardner's youngest son. Their older son, 16-year-old Hunter, was also with them on vacation.
Gardner, 41, spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the Yankees from 2008 to 2021. An All-Star outfielder and Gold Glove winner, he helped New York win its most recent World Series championship in 2009.
The Yankees honored Miller with a moment of silence prior to their Opening Day game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27. Outfielder Aaron Judge also acknowledged Gardner by doing his signature flex to the Bleacher Creatures during the PA announcer's roll call.