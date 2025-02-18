Can New York Yankees Bounce Back From Crushing World Series Loss?
Four months after their devastating collapse in the 2024 World Series, the New York Yankees are back to work.
The Yankees and their fans still have a bad taste in their mouths after losing four of their five games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic, especially after blowing a commanding 5-0 lead at home in Game 5.
While it's a new year and a new team, many members of the 2024 American League champions are back, including team captain and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.
Judge, 32, is eager to put last fall behind him, especially after slumping for much of the postseason and making a critical error in Game 5 that sparked the Dodgers' comeback.
However, he's already seeing some positive signs from his teammates at spring training, suggesting that New York is ready to turn the page from last year's disappointment and start fresh.
"(We're) definitely coming in hungry, if not hungrier, than years past," Judge told reporters on Monday. "Guys are motivated, guys are ready to go. Definitely some great energy so far."
After falling agonizingly short of their ultimate goal last year, the Yankees are eager to finish the job and earn World Series rings.
"Guys are ready to get back to work, get us back in that spot and rewrite the script," Judge said.
New York hasn't won the World Series since 2009, so the club is desperate to get over the hump in 2025. Many current Yankees have never won a championship before, as last year was the organization's first Fall Classic appearance in 16 years.
However, getting back to the World Series -- let alone winning it -- won't be easy, especially after losing AL MVP runner-up Juan Soto to the New York Mets over the winter. The Dodgers also improved, making them a good bet to defend their title successfully.
New York re-tooled by adding Max Fried, Cody Bellinger and others, but it still must compete in one of baseball's toughest divisions. AL rivals like the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros are all hungry for a pennant as well and could present a serious challenge come October.
The Yankees haven't won back-to-back pennants since winning four straight from 1998 to 2001. They have the talent and motivation to win it all, but time will tell if they're up to the task.