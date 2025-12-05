Yankees Shouldn't Trade Star Infielder

The New York Yankees' presumed second baseman for 2026 is Jazz Chisholm Jr., but with the payroll in question and the hot stove getting hotter, he has been floated as a potential trade chip.

With bigger infield fish to fry like the shortstop role, and bigger overall fish to fry like a question mark in the outfield and a bonus starting pitcher, the Yankees shouldn't part with the 27-year-old infielder, especially given his 2025 showing.

Yankees Need Chisholm

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) turns a double play during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Chisholm had 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases in the regular season, becoming the first Yankee in that elite company since 2003 (when Alfonso Soriano did so for the second consecutive year). Chisholm also batted .242/ .332/ .481 with an .813 OPS. Chisholm was third on the team for home runs and RBIs (80).

As a defender, Chisholm's five OAA put him in the 88th percentile on an infield that needs to hang onto good defenders. With Ryan McMahon at third, presuming the Yankees can't pick up a better bat for third base, and Ben Rice at first, the combination could keep the team from the sloppy losses they suffered over the summer of 2025.

Chisholm's season was tainted by multiple injuries, including an oblique strain that kept him out longer than anyone expected. After his rehab and return, Chisholm played third base for a time before the Yankees took DJ LeMahieu out, leading to some strife as Chisholm talked about being a second baseman in the press.

Recent Trade Idea

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In a recent interview on Baseball Night in New York, MLB's Bryan Hoch talked about why he thinks the Chisholm trade is a realistic possibility for the Yankees.

"Because, as of right now, it seems like they're lukewarm about giving him a contract extension," Hoch said. "He's going into a walk year, this is his last year under contract and I just think that he's coming off a 31 homer, 31 stolen base season, dynamic player, but do the Yankees see him as their future at second base?"

"If not, he could probably bring a significant return, he might be one of their best trade chips. Is he part of the Yankees for four to five years, and do they see his personality in the room for four to five years?"

Chisholm is known for his big personality, which some fans love and some hate. Chisholm is outwardly confident, outwardly dissatisfied when it's how he feels and fashionable at all times. Some Yankee fans and media love him, with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner naming him as his favorite interview on the Yankees roster because of his candor, and others have criticized him for being flashy or arrogant.

"Everybody wants to be accepted and everybody wants to be loved,” Yankees legend Don Mattingly said of Jazz, during his time managing him on the Miami Marlins. “Jazz’s biggest thing is he’s gotta be me.”

Chisholm was an All Star for the second time and won his first Silver Slugger in 2025. He has stated that he is willing to take a pay cut for a multi-year extension with the Yankees, and for the future of the infield, the team should take him up on it.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!