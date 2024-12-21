Cardinals Denied Marcus Stroman Yankees' Trade Offer For Nolan Arenado
The New York Yankees appear eager to add more infielders to their roster for next season.
Their interest in two players on the St. Louis Cardinals — third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — has been widely reported at this point. While Goldschmidt is a free agent, Arenado is still under contract and would therefore need to be traded.
The Cardinals have made it apparent that they intend to begin a rebuilding process next season, which is why Arenado is on the trade block in the first place. However, this doesn't mean they're willing to accept any trade that would unload the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner — which the Yankees have already learned the hard way.
A December 20 article from MLB.com wrote, "The Yankees approached the Cardinals earlier this offseason about a deal for Arenado, sources said, but they were rebuffed because St. Louis had no interest in taking on the contract of veteran right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman."
It's fascinating to hear that the Cardinals weren't willing to acquire Stroman — who went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 154.2 innings pitched in 2024 — in a deal for Arenado earlier this year.
Then again, the 33-year-old Stroman does have a career 2-6 record and 4.98 ERA against St. Louis in his MLB career, so perhaps that explains why the Cardinals aren't high on him.
The MLB.com article also added, "Sources added that [Paul Goldschmidt's] presence in New York could have a strong influence on former teammate Nolan Arenado waiving his no-trade clause and agreeing to play for the Yankees if New York pursues a trade with St. Louis for the 10-time Gold Glove winner."
With Goldschmidt's free agency decision expected to come soon, Yankees fans might find out if they land either (or both) Goldschmidt and Arenado by the end of this year.
However, they may need to approach the Cardinals with a different trade offer than one that includes Stroman.